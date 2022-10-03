Zero Dawn remaster on the horizon

Next on the list of remasters that nobody really asked for, Sony Interactive Entertainment may be working on a remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation 5. An unnamed source within Sony quoted by MP1ST and VideoGamesChronicle pointed to a remastered version of the open-world PlayStation 4 title.

Details about the remaster are scarce at the moment, but will reportedly include new character models, lighting and animations. It’s also likely to include new accessibility features, quality of life improvements, and DualSense controller compatibility, mirroring some of the improvements we saw with the remastered version of The last of uswhich came out in September.

Here are some graphical comparisons between: Zero Dawn and Forbidden Westso you can get an idea of ​​what to expect from a potential remaster.

Sony and Guerilla Games are also reportedly working on a multiplayer title set in the Horizon universe. In 2018, Guerilla Games rehired game director Simon Larouche to work on an undisclosed project. Some of Larouche’s credits include working on Rainbow Six Siege and the online modes for Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Kill zone 2.

If the rumors are true, The Horizon Zero Dawn remaster joins a number of other Sony exclusives re-released for the PlayStation 5, including: Spider Man, Ghost of Tsushimaand Uncharted 4. However, I’d love to The last of us remaster, it is expected that the Horizon Zero Dawn remaster costs $69.99.

I love Horizon Zero Dawn a lot. I even bought it a second time when it was re-released for PC, but paying $70 for a five-year-old game I’ve already played is a chore. Ping me when Sony comes Horizon Forbidden West to the PC, then you have my attention as well as my curiosity.