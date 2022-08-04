Zendaya teams up with Sir Lewis Hamilton as they sizzle in hot pink for new Valentino campaign

Zendaya teamed up with Sir Lewis Hamilton for a sizzling new photo shoot for Valentino that hit Instagram this week.

They are fronting the iconic Italian fashion brand’s new PP fall campaign, with help from renowned stylist Law Roach.

Law, 44, offered his more than a million Instagram followers several extended behind-the-scenes glimpses of the sensational shoot.

Lewis, 37, the dashing driver from England, hid his athletic physique under a huge flowing bright pink ensemble.

A billowy jacket was thrown over his sweater, complementing his baggy pants as he took pose after pose for the shutterbugs.

At one point, he crouched in a corner and treated the shutterbugs to his best smoldering supermodel stare.

Meanwhile, Zendaya radiated movie star glamor in a range of outfits, including a mini dress with matching tights and boots reminiscent of the 1960s.

One of Law’s behind-the-scenes clips showed Zendaya spinning this way in front of the camera with fun mood music playing in the background.

Her leggy look in that incarnation included figure-hugging off-the-shoulder corsets and a chic set of 1970s flared pants.

Letting go of her luxurious hair and adding a touch of lofty flair to the look by donning a pair of opera gloves.

“Come back to social media to post this…” Law wrote in the caption of his Instagram album behind the scenes.

Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino’s creative director, recently gave an interview WWD revealing the inspiration behind the choice of pink.

One color, daring, strong, flowing, extravagant, one color to sum up everything I like in fashion and everything I choose to represent: the liberation from the ordinary, a space to be yourself, a loud symbol of equality and love,’ he gushed.

‘The idea of ​​Pink as a barrier breaker was born a long time ago. My work needs to be able to tell and share my values ​​through a single photo and I wanted to apply the same paradigm to one color,” added the fashion designer.

As a result, it was almost natural for me to seek (and find) something that could embrace the need for expression and representation of a new and liberated humanity. I chose Zendaya and Lewis for the PINK PP for the same reason that I created this color, beautiful souls who use their voice and talent to unite, integrate and build.”

