Zendaya shows washboard abs in casual chic look as she celebrates her 26th birthday in New York

Zendaya seemed ready to party when she showed up for dinner on Thursday to celebrate her 26th birthday.

She was dining with her boyfriend, Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, as well as Dune star’s mother, Claire Stoermer and Euphoria castmate Hunter Schafer, at MAMO Italian restaurant in New York City.

The stunning actress looked beautiful as she showed off her very toned stomach in a black crop top and low waist Levi’s blue jeans.

Zendaya went out of her way to show off her washboard abs using a black long sleeve crop top.

In a bold move, the popular wrap style closed only the top button on the V-neck top.

The Emmy winner stepped up her game with a pair of black suede high-heeled pumps.

She accessorized her take on the classic look, with simple diamond earrings and a pendant.

The dark locks of the Euphoria star were styled in loose layers with a side part. She wore night makeup with a natural pink lip.

The busy actress reached out to friends on social media and thanked them for their birthday wishes Friday with an adorable flashback photo of her swimming as a child, writing: “I get to spend the day responding to the most beautiful messages (sorry I’m a little late) thank you for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn’t be more grateful. On 26!’

Her Dune co-star, Timothee Chalmet, 26, wrote a beautiful tribute to his castmate.

Happy birthday to one of the most inspiring people I’ve met on my short trip. Someone with the strongest ethical character and moral compass who is in harmony with a totally fearless creative surrender. Happy Birthday Zendaya, hope your day is beautiful, friend…’

Zendaya’s beau, Tom Holland, 26, kept his look simple with a navy and aquamarine plaid placket and teal corduroy pants, with white sneakers.

Zendaya’s mom, Claire Stoermer, 58, adopted a hippie-chic look with a flowing lavender, peach and cream top, taupe cargo pants and black shoes.

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, 23, was in attendance for the celebration, wearing an asymmetrical yellow and black knee-length gown with black lace-up boots.

The model and activist wore her blonde hair in a simple bun and wearing a mask as she entered the crowded restaurant.

Zendaya recently returned to New York after filming Dune in Budapest, Hungary.

She has been spotted supporting tennis great Serena Williams, 40, as she makes her way to the winner’s circle at the US Open.

The Emmy nominee is one of many celebrities, including model sisters Bella, 25, and Gigi Hadid, 27, who have gone on to cheer for the champ who has announced she is retiring.