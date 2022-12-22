Zendaya shows off her new bob haircut in stunning new social media post

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Zendaya showed off her new bob haircut in a stunning social media post on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old star from Oakland, California showed off her sultry new look while getting camera-ready.

The Emmy-winning actress looked impeccable as she showed off the crisp pork chop cut by a celebrity stylist Ursula Stephen.

New Upload: Zendaya showed off a new bob haircut in a stunning social media post on Wednesday

She tagged the hair care pro in the post, as well as hair color guru Tracey Cunningham.

Her honey-colored locks were parted down the middle, blown to a sleek, smooth texture, and she tucked the front sections behind her ears.

Zendaya – whose full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman – flaunted her breathtaking beauty as she modeled a thin winged eyeliner and a glossy pout.

Reemergence: The snippet marked her return to the social media platform after a month

Her full eyebrows framed her famous face as she showed off her clear and smooth complexion.

The statuesque beauty was dressed in a short-sleeved white T-shirt that she topped with a dark statement-making cardigan with delicate black floral beading.

The former Disney star added a gold chain with colored stones all over, as well as tiny jeweler earrings DARIUS.

A few days ago, Zendaya turned heads with her new look when she attended Euphoria’s FYC event at the Paramount Theater in Los Angeles.

She wore her cute new cut in a deep side part and tucked one lace behind her ear for a flirty, sultry look.

The fashionista wore a short-sleeved collared shirt with three coin-like buttons down the front.

It was paired with a classic high-waisted pencil skirt with a black and white gingham pattern.

Outstanding: Just days ago, Zendaya turned heads with her new look when she attended Euphoria’s FYC event at the Paramount Theater in Los Angeles

Dream team: Zendaya was joined by Euphoria costars Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney

Last month, the entertainer took to the social media platform to share an engaging version of the Dune: Part Two set.

The superstar flashed her flat midriff in a beige cardigan as her then-long, curly hair swayed in the desert wind.

Zendaya skipped a bra as she fastened two small buttons at the top of the plunging sweater.