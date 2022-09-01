Zendaya pulls off classic chic in a turtleneck sweater and printed skirt in NYC with her mother

Zendaya was spotted in New York City with her mother, Claire Stoermer, earlier on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Euphoria actress wore a long-sleeved sweater and patterned skirt as she briefly stepped into the big apple before turning a year older on September 1.

As the day wore on, the Emmy award-winning star appeared at the US Open tennis match in Queens, along with other celebrities such as Gigi and Bella Hadid.

City getaway: Zendaya, 25, was spotted getting out in New York City before attending the US Open on Wednesday with her mother, Claire Stoermer, 58

The talented actress kept her looking stylish for her outing, donning a black long-sleeved turtleneck sweater to keep warm in the chilly morning hours.

She paired the top with a floral patterned skirt with a black lace trim at the hem.

Zendaya chose to don a pair of black high-heeled boots that reached past her ankles to complete her overall ensemble for the day.

Mother and daughter duo: The Euphoria actress was spotted with her mother in the big apple earlier on Wednesday

Her dark brown hair was parted in the middle, which allowed her long locks to fall in elegant curls over her shoulders.

The beauty carried a white gift bag in her left hand, along with a set of car keys, and chose not to hold a wallet or purse.

Zendaya chose not to add accessories or flashy jewelry to her outfit to keep the look classic and simplistic.

Her mother, Claire, was seen sauntering right behind her, wearing a denim skirt, black tank top, and purple overlay.

Playing time: The Emmy-winning star attended the 2022 US Open match later Wednesday between Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit and US player Serena Williams

Later in the day, Zendaya stopped by Arthur Ashe Stadium in the Queens borough of New York City to watch the 2022 US Open tennis match.

The second round of women’s singles between Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit and American player Serena Williams took place earlier on Wednesday.

A list of other celebrities were on hand to watch the anticipated match, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour, Tiger Woods and the Hadid sisters.

Zendaya stars and produces an upcoming tennis sports drama titled Challengers Deadline.

The film has also cast other talented actors such as Josh O’Conner of The Crown and Mike Faist of West Side Story (2021).

Quality time: Zendaya was pictured sitting next to her mother as they watched the thrilling tennis match at the 2022 US Open on Wednesday

Big Smile: The talented actress is set to star in both the lead role in the upcoming tennis sports drama titled Challengers. to produce

The actress and her mother, a former teacher and current jewelry designer of Kizzmet Jewelry, appear to have a very close bond.

In an interview with vanity purse, Zendaya discussed how her mother has been a great inspiration in her life.

“My beauty icons are the women in my life. My mother wore no makeup. I don’t think she knew that before me, it was empowering that she didn’t care,” the star stated.

The beauty recently returned from Budapest, where she spent time with her friend and fellow actor, Tom Holland.