Zendaya looks fierce in a black sleeveless dress and edgy platform boots during NYC shopping trip 

She recently called on her 26th birthday with her handsome boyfriend Tom Holland.

But Zendaya showed off her independence Wednesday afternoon while enjoying some solo shopping in New York City.

The Euphoria star looked sensational in a sleeveless black dress with a daring thigh-high split.

It clung tightly to her runway-worthy physique and paired nicely with her knee-high platform boots.

Zendaya’s honey-colored hair was up in a chic bun and she protected her eyes with some designer black shades.

When it comes to makeup, the Emmy Award winner kept things minimal by opting for a glowing complexion paired with a glossy nude lip.

She seemed to be in a jovial mood, often with a friendly grin at passers-by before entering each store.

For her safety, Zendaya employed several bodyguards for her afternoon outing.

The former Disney Channel star was seen in NYC earlier this week in an equally stylish outfit.

Putting her own spin on a classic style, she stepped out in a dark blazer with silver collar points and faded jeans.

Zendaya took a cheeky look at her taut stomach by using just one button on her blue and white striped shirt.

She wore daytime makeup and completed the look with diamond earrings, a pendant and black high-heeled boots.

In addition to hitting the retail scene, Zendaya has spent a lot of time with Tom, 26, since landing in New York last week.

The couple has been imprisoned a number of times, including while celebrating Zendaya’s birthday at the Italian restaurant MAMO on Friday, September 2.

They were also joined by the Dune star’s mother, Claire Stoermer, and her Euphoria castmate Hunter Schafer.

Tom and Zendaya first met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming and apparently clicked right away, despite warnings about co-star dating from producer Amy Pascal.

“I took Tom and Zendaya separately when we first cast them,” she told the… New York Times,’ and gave a lecture, ‘Don’t go there – just don’t. Try not to.’

“It can only complicate things, you know? And they… ignored me.’

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star traveled to Budapest, where Zendaya was filming Dune: Part Two to stay close to his partner.

The sci-fi drama based on the popular Frank Herbert book series is expected to be released in November 2023. Newcomers to the cast include Elvis star Austin Butler, 31, and Florence Pugh, 26.