Zendaya flaunts her toned tummy and long legs in a twist on classic style while shopping in New York

Zendaya showed off her slim abs and long legs as she went on a shopping trip in New York on Saturday.

Putting her own spin on a classic style, the 26-year-old stepped out in a dark blazer with silver collar tips and faded jeans.

She took a cheeky look at her toned stomach by using just one button on her blue and white striped shirt.

The Euphoria star has styled her dark locks in a low ponytail.

She wore daytime makeup and completed the look with diamond earrings, a pendant and black high-heeled boots.

The Emmy winner enjoyed a stroll through the Acne Studios store in NYC’s Soho neighborhood.

The actress has been spending time with her boyfriend, Tom Holland, 26, in the Big Apple since arriving there earlier in the week.

The two first met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming and apparently clicked right away, despite warnings about co-star dating from producer Amy Pascal.

“I took Tom and Zendaya separately when we first cast them,” she told the… New York Times, ‘ and gave them a lecture, ‘Don’t go there – just don’t. Try not to.’

“It can only complicate things, you know? And they… ignored me.’

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star traveled to Budapest, where Zendaya was filming Dune: Part Two to stay close to his partner.

The sci-fi drama based on the popular Frank Herbert book series is expected to be released in November 2023. Newcomers to the cast include Elvis star Austin Butler, 31, and Florence Pugh, 26.