Zendaya flashes her toned tummy as she stuns in an orange Ferragamo co-ord while whipping her hair

Zendaya showed off her keen fashion sense in new photos stylist Law Roach shared on Instagram.

The 26-year-old Emmy winner dressed in a burnt orange co-ord by Ferragamo for photos taken by Tomás Herold.

The sexy look revealed her trim and tight midriff as she fastened the shirt around her waist with buttons.

The cuffs were unbuttoned, as was the rest of the top, exposing the actress’ modest cleavage.

The matching pants fell just below her belly button and hugged her long, model-like legs.

The two-piece look featured an ombre, two-tone palette that transitioned seamlessly from orange to deep brown.

Zendaya paired the look with a pair of sky-high black pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Fashionista: Zendaya is known for making a splash with her stunning sartorial selections, as revealed recently when she attended the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris during Fashion Week

Her luscious soft brown curls tumbled over her shoulders as she worked her locks into her stunning look.

The former child star turned her head back and forth, letting the voluminous locks fall over her face in some shots.

She wore a duo of gold chains and went makeup-free, her clear complexion bared for the fashion shoot.

Superstar: Zendaya sat next to her stylist Law Roach on the Valentino show

The Spider-Man star wore a sheer catsuit with the designer’s monogram embossed, which she layered over tiny black shorts.

She expanded the look with a matching blazer, added stilettos and wore a pair of black stone earrings.

And last month, Zendaya made history when she became the youngest two-time Emmy Award winner for her role in the critically acclaimed HBO series Euphoria.

She took home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series gong for her performance as addiction-plagued teen Rue Bennett.