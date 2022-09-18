Zendaya blossoms in gorgeous white dress with custom lily accent as she puts on bathroom photo shoot

Zendaya blossomed in a gorgeous white dress with a custom floral accent in photos she shared Sunday.

The 26-year-old Emmy winner was styled in a gorgeous white dress with a sexy thigh-high slit and a lily shield as she posed against the wall of a white tiled bathroom in the snap, which was shared on social media.

The Emmy winner’s makeup was simple with a shimmery yet neutral pink lip.

Her dark hair looked wet and had been combed away from her face in loose waves.

A behind-the-scenes video posted to Law Roach’s Instagram page described the look and model as “Picked from a beautiful garden…..a lily called @zendaya wearing custom @loewe.”

The Dune star also tagged Law Roach and the company’s creative director Jonathan Anderson in her simple post.

The fashion executive replied to the thank you post, “Omg omg omg omg so beautiful.”

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness reacted enthusiastically: ‘Z omg, is this the most stunning image my eyes have ever seen, queen???’

The Euphoria star still seemed to glow from her second Prime Time Emmy win on September 12 for her role as Rue Bennett, making her the youngest two-time winner in history.

Her flawless complexion and skills as an actor and singer have made Zendaya a popular cover model and brand ambassador.

She can be seen in the short film Bulgari: Unexpected Wonders, with Oscar winner Anne Hathaway.

The multi-talented performer will showcase her skills as a tennis player in the upcoming comedy Challengers, opposite The Crown star Josh O’Connor and West Side Story actor Mike Faist.