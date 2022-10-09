Zendaya and Tom Holland hold hands on romantic date in Paris

Zendaya and her beau, Tom Holland, were spotted earlier on Friday showing loving affection as they enjoyed a romantic getaway at the Louvre in the heart of Paris.

The Euphoria actress, 26, and the Uncharted star, also 26, were hand-in-hand on a special tour of the classic museum.

The talented couple first bonded in July last year after publicly sharing a kiss, but the stars had met years earlier on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and developed a close and meaningful friendship.

Romantic getaway: Zendaya and Tom Holland, both 26, were spotted holding hands as they enjoyed a tour of the Louvre in Paris earlier on Friday

The two lovebirds kept their ensembles comfortable yet stylish for their romantic date.

Zendaya pulled on a light blue, oversized blouse and rolled the long sleeves up to her elbows.

Her hair was up in a fashionable updo, which brought her bangs down the side of her forehead.

The Emmy-award winning actress added glasses along with a black crossover body bag to spice up her look for the day. She also added a black watch to her left wrist to help her keep track of time.

The actress traveled to the city of love after recently attending Paris Fashion Week, which ended on October 4.

Take a tour: The two talented stars were pictured listening to their guide as they were taken through the museum on Friday

The former Disney broadcaster was found to be holding a gold-colored camera in her left hand so she could snap some memorable photos at the Louvre.

The Spider-Man actor also opted for style as he stood right next to Zendaya during their tour.

He pulled on a black and white striped long-sleeved sweater, which he tucked into the waist of his black pants.

The lovebirds held hands as their guide showed them around the famous museum in the romantic city.

Zendaya and Tom were first linked when they were spotted kissing in a car last summer in July.

Adorable: Zendaya and Tom were first linked in July 2021 after being photographed sharing a few kisses in a car

Fashionable duo: The Hollywood couple often stands out when they perform stylishly together; seen in February in NYC

“Neither of them are one to make their relationship public,” a source said recently We weekly.

“They’re private when it comes to dating, so any pictures that come out would have just been their job and not knowing there were photographers around.”

After crossing paths and working together on the latest Spider-Man franchise, both Zendaya and Tom became close friends before falling into a romantic relationship.

Despite their own busy schedules, the happy couple tries to find time to be together. While Tom was filming scenes for The Crowded Room in New York City this year, Zendaya was pictured stopping by and visiting him on set.

In addition to being seen together in the big apple, the actors were spotted on a trip to Budapest in late August during a short break from work.

Cute! After her second Emmy win last September in September, Zendaya revealed to E! News that Tom was the first person she texted; the two seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Private: A source told US Weekly that the happy couple are more ‘private when it comes to dating’; seen together in December 2021

The actress recently celebrated an Emmy Award win for her performance as Rue on the HBO Max series Euphoria.

During an interview with e! News Shortly after giving her heartfelt thank you, the star was asked who was the first person she texted after receiving the honor.

“Well, I didn’t have to text my mom because my mom was already there, she’s here tonight, which is very special,” she explained, adding, “And I texted my boyfriend.”

Winning her second Emmy in her career to date, Zendaya has been cast to portray Chani’s character in Dune: part 2which is expected to be released in 2023. The film also stars Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.

Tom is currently waiting for the release of his Apple TV+ series titled, The busy room, which follows true stories of individuals who lived with mental illness. Amanda Seyfried and Will Chase are just two of the actors who star in the show.

Upcoming Project: Zendaya has been cast to play Chani’s character in Dune: Part 2, which also stars Florence Pugh and Timothee Chalamet; seen in June in NYC