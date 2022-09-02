Zendaya and Tom Holland hold hands on coffee date in NYC… after ringing in actress’ birthday

<!–

Zendaya and Tom Holland made a pretty couple when they spliced ​​together in New York City on Friday.

The pair, both 26, enjoyed a walk together after getting coffee in the Big Apple for the weekend.

The outing comes after they celebrated the Euphoria star’s birthday together on Thursday night.

Zendaya wore a slightly oversized light gray t-shirt that read ‘I Am’ in dark lettering on the front.

She paired it with a gold and red patterned scarf that she draped over her shoulders.

The beauty covered the lower half of her makeup-free face with a disposable black face mask.

She wore small diamond stud earrings in her ears and a dainty watch on one of her wrists.

The seasoned 5ft10in actress paired her look with straight leg jeans in a light wash and black and white sneakers.

Her light brown hair was down and styled in a side part, with her curls from the previous night loosened into a wave.

She opted for an iced coffee and Tom opted for a warm version, judging by his cup tube and lid.

For his part, the Spider-Man star stepped out in a pair of blue and gold Nike Air Max sneakers.

He wears a dark Carhartt T-shirt with dark blue jeans with subtle cuffs.

The British-born actor covered his tuft of tousled dark curls with a blue baseball cap while holding his lover’s hands.

On Thursday night, they celebrated the Oakland resident’s special day with dinner at MAMO.

They were joined by her mother, Claire Stoermer, 58, and her costar Hunter Schafer, 23.

The in-demand entertainer thanked friend and fans for their birthday wishes with an adorable flashback photo of her as a child.

She wrote: ‘I get to spend the day responding to the most beautiful posts (sorry I’m a little late), thank you for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn’t be more grateful. On to 26!’

Her Dune co-star, Timothee Chalmet, 26, was among many to wish her a good day, writing: ‘Happy birthday to one of the most inspiring people I’ve met on my short journey.

One of the strongest ethical character and moral compass who is in harmony with a totally fearless creative surrender. Happy Birthday Zendaya, hope your day is beautiful, friend…’