Zendaya, 25, arrives in New York with her mother Claire Stoermer, 58

Zendaya rocked a casual chic look when she arrived at New York’s JFK airport on Monday.

The 25-year-old was dressed simply in a black sweatshirt, matching black sweatpants and lace-up shoes, while donning a cream silk floral scarf around her neck and wearing a mask.

One step behind the Euphoria star was her mother, 58-year-old Claire Stoermer who is a jewelry designer.

Zendaya kept her look chic.

The Emmy winner carried a large studded brown Valentino bag as she walked through security.

Her mother was wearing a checkered shirt over a black T-shirt, also wearing a face mask.

Zendaya was spotted a few days ago in Budapest, Hungary, where she was filming Dune: Part Two and spending time with her boyfriend, Tom Holland, 26.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor announced that he would be taking a break from social media to focus on his mental health writing.

“So I’ve been taking a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter overstimulating, overwhelming. I get entangled and spiral when I read things about myself online and that is ultimately very detrimental to my mental state.’

While she hasn’t announced it herself, the KC Undercover actress may be taking a break herself.

The star’s last post was a photo for Valentino in which she was all pink on August 3.

She styled her dark hair in a low bun

The only exception, so far, was an Instagram story from Tuesday (Aug. 30) in which tennis great Serena Williams was supported as she prepared to take the field at the US Open.

The actress who is a star and executive producer of the hit HBO drama Euphoria will see some changes as the cast prepares for season three. Co-star Barbie Ferreira, 25, who played Kat, has announced she will not be returning.

Zendaya is allowed to take a turn behind the camera. The cover model revealed to Vogue Italy that she nearly directed episode six of season two, but couldn’t fit it into her schedule.

“Actually, I should have directed Episode Six,” she explained, “but then I had to act in it. I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately I couldn’t this time. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way. So probably next season.’