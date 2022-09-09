Zemeckis’ Pinocchio slammed as critics dub the live-action remake ‘lifeless’ and ‘hollow’

After a string of live-action remakes from Walt Disney Co. comes a brand new version of the classic animation Pinocchio – led by Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis.

But it seems the filmmaker struggled to make this CGI-infused film a huge success, with critics labeling it “lifeless” and “hollow” — noting that it “misses a beating heart.”

Closely following the original storyline, which was based on the 1883 Italian children’s novel The Adventures of Pinocchio, the hybrid production even stars Tom Hanks — whose performance was frowned upon by reviews.

In the new film, breakthrough child actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth plays the voice of computer-generated Pinocchio, while Hanks takes on the role of Geppetto and Cynthia Erivo plays the Blue Fairy.

The film closely follows the 1940 original and describes the adventures of a wooden doll whose lone maker, Geppetto, really wished.

Zemeckis offers a switch-up ending where (spoiler alert) Pinocchio remains a puppet and is called a “truthful boy” rather than a real one, unlike his 1940s counterpart.

While critics have come out in unison about the high level of production and resemblance to the original storyline that was Pinocchio to Zemeckis, the wider consensus was that the production was heartless.

The new release received only one star rating from Robbie Collin of The Telegraph, who described Pinocchio as “a wooden nightmare.”

Collin beams with the on-screen characters, explaining, “Pinocchio’s own design is so soullessly close to the original that it doesn’t even look like a puppet, but a piece of official Disney Pinocchio merchandise.”

Before noting that Tom Hanks is less sparkly, he continues, “This gives Tom Hanks little to do but recycle his Elvis accent.”

Adrian Horton of The Guardian gave a more generous three-star rating, but echoed Collin’s idea that life is lacking.

“Something isn’t right – the film is skillfully made, dutifully acted, clearly toiled with soul, and yet, like its star, it lacks a beating heart,” Horton writes.

Adding a positive spin to Hanks’ performance, she continues: “Hanks is the platonic ideal of a pathos figure for children, and you can’t help but advocate for him acting bravely in the midst of the CGI, trying and finishing and occasionally succeeds in bringing this story from a talking puppet to real human emotion.’

But the theme continued when Variety’s Andrew Barker labeled the live-action film a “hollow remake”: “All the minute surface detail in the world can’t make up for the core void of the film’s digital creations.”

Despite the reviews being somewhat empty, the opening scene was considered the best of the hour and the 45-minute production – with critics giving credit where it was due to Zemeckis’ similar opening act to the 1940 original.

‘Zemeckis’ Pinocchio works best in his opening act, when the director mimics the tempo of the original and keeps the camera relatively still in Geppetto’s workshop,” explains Barker.

While Collin, though somewhat underhanded, also praises: “Robert Zemeckis, who should be well above this, puts a bit of personality on this nightmare exactly twice. Once in the opening scene in Geppetto’s workshop.’

Starring between two out of five, Jake Coyle of the Associated Press commented, “It was a bit ridiculous and emotionally devastating.”

Pinocchio is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+.