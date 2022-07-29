Zelenskyy visits Black Sea port as Ukraine prepares to resume grain shipments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the port of Chornomorsk on Friday as grain ships prepared to leave the Black Sea, a week after a deal between the UN and Turkey.

The return of large-scale grain exports from Ukraine to world markets is critical to mitigating the effect of a global food crisis exacerbated by the Russian invasion in February and the blockade of commercial sea routes.

Zelensky’s office said grain exports would begin with the departure of several ships that were already loaded but had not been able to depart “because of the onset of the [Russian escalated] war”.

More than 80 ships have been stranded in Ukrainian waters since Russia launched a large-scale invasion of its neighbor on Feb. 24, according to Kiev officials.

The first ships leaving Ukraine will be closely watched in the hope that they will herald more grain exports to international markets.

Ukraine is known as the breadbasket of Europe and is the fifth largest exporter of wheat in the world. It accounts for 80 percent of Lebanese wheat imports and is a major supplier to countries such as Somalia, Syria and Libya.

The pending shipments come as insurers at Lloyd’s of London have agreed an insurance facility to cover grain and other foodstuffs shipped from Ukraine. The policy agreed by Lloyd’s for Ukrainian exports covers $50 million per ship, per voyage.

Insurers will watch the ships navigate the Ukrainian ports, which have not been demined. Ukrainian “pilots” will escort the ships from the ports before handing them over to the crew.

Some grain traders are skeptical that exports will flow beyond the original “showcase” loads. “Many shipowners are hesitant to bring their ships into Ukraine because they are afraid they won’t be able to get out,” said an international trader.

A day after Moscow signed the agreement allowing Kiev to resume grain exports, Russia claimed responsibility for a series of missile strikes that hit the main Ukrainian port city of Odessa.

However, Chris McGill, head of ocean freight underwriting at Ascot, which leads the insurance consortium, said insurers are pricing the deal based on the agreement. “We desperately hope that it will hold up and that there will be no attacks on the ships. We can’t really praise something like that.”

Additional reporting by Oliver Ralph