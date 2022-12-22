Zelenskyy thanks ‘every American,’ sees ‘turning point’

By ZEKE MILLER, LISA MASCARO and E. EDUARDO CASTILLO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked “every American” for supporting Ukraine as he delivered a speech to Congress Wednesday aimed at bolstering U.S. and allies’ support for his country’s defense against the ruthless invasion of Russia.

Zelenskyy called US support vital to Ukraine’s efforts to beat back Russia, thanking lawmakers and ordinary citizens for tens of billions of dollars in military and economic aid over the past year.

The Ukrainian leader predicted next year would be a “turning point” in the conflict, “when Ukrainian courage and American determination must guarantee the future of our common freedom – the freedom of people who stand up for their values.”

Zelenskyy received thunderous applause from members of Congress and presented lawmakers with a Ukrainian flag signed by frontline troops in Bakhmut, in the disputed province of Donetsk, which was held onstage behind him by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Ukraine is still holding up “against all odds” as he made a defiant wartime visit to Washington to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fending off the Russian invasion and promised there would be “no compromises” to try and end the war. President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new aid and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.”

Zelenskyy received a thunderous ovation from lawmakers during a speech at the US Capitol, declaring that Ukraine will “never surrender” and warning that the stakes of the conflict were greater than just the fate of his nation – that democracy is being tested worldwide. is being asked.

“This battle cannot be ignored, in the hope that the ocean or something else will provide protection,” he said, speaking in English for what he had billed as a “speech to Americans.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden welcomed Zelenskyy to the Oval Office and said the US and Ukraine would continue to project a “united defense” as Russia wages a “brutal assault on Ukraine’s right to exist as a nation.” Zelenskyy, on his first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February, said he wanted to visit sooner and his visit now showed that “the situation is under control, thanks to your support”.

Pressed about how Ukraine would try to end the conflict, Zelenskyy rejected Biden’s formulation of a “just peace” saying, “For me as president, ‘just peace’ is no compromise.” He said the war would end once Ukraine’s sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity are restored, as well as the “repayment of all damages caused by Russian aggression”.

“There can be no ‘just peace’ in the war that has been imposed on us,” he added.

The highly sensitive trip came after 10 months of a brutal war that left tens of thousands of victims on both sides and devastated Ukrainian citizens. Zelensky’s visit was designed to revive support for his country in the US and around the world amid concerns that the allies are growing weary of the costly war and the disruption of global food and energy supply.

Just before his arrival, the US announced a $1.8 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including Patriot surface-to-air missiles for the first time, and Congress planned to vote on a spending package that would include about $45 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine .

Russia, Biden said, “is trying to use winter as a weapon, but the Ukrainian people continue to inspire the world.” Later, at a joint press conference, he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has no intention of stopping this vicious war”.

The two leaders seemed to share a warm rapport, laughing at each other’s comments and patting each other on the back during the visit, though Zelenskyy made it clear that he will continue to press Biden and other Western leaders for increasing support.

He said that after the Patriot system went into effect, “we will send another signal to President Biden that we would like to get more Patriots.”

“We are in the war,” Zelenskyy added with a smile, as Biden chuckled at the direct request. “My apologies. I’m very sorry.”

Biden said it is “important for the American people and for the world to hear directly from you, Mr. President, about Ukraine’s struggles and the need to stand together through 2023.”

Zelenskyy headed abroad on Tuesday after a daring and dangerous journey to what he called the hottest spot on the war’s 1,300-kilometer frontline, the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s disputed Donetsk province. He praised the Ukrainian troops for their “courage, resilience and strength” as artillery boomed in the background.

Polish private broadcaster TVN24 said Zelenskyy entered Poland early Wednesday on his way to Washington. The station showed footage of what appeared to be Zelenskyy arriving at a train station and being escorted into a motorcade of American SUVs. TVN24 said the video, partially blurred for security reasons, was shot in Przemysl, a Polish border town that has been the arrival point for many refugees fleeing the war.

Officials, concerned about security, were coy about Zelenskyy’s travel plans, but a US official confirmed that Zelenskyy arrived on a US Air Force jet landing at Joint Base Andrews, just outside the capital, from the Polish city of Rzeszow .

Biden told Zelensky, who wore a battle green sweatshirt and boots at their Oval Office meeting, that “it’s an honor to be by your side.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in inviting Zelenskyy to speak with lawmakers, said “the fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself” and that they look forward to “your inspiring message of unity, resilience and determination.”

US and Ukrainian officials have made it clear that they do not foresee a quick solution to the war and are preparing for a battle to last for some time. The latest infusion of US money would be the largest yet — surpassing Biden’s $37 billion request.

Biden has reiterated that while the US will arm and train Ukraine, US forces will not be directly involved in the war.

Biden and Zelenskyy first discussed the idea of ​​a visit during a phone call on Dec. 11, with a formal invitation three days later, according to a senior U.S. government official. Zelenskyy accepted the invitation on Friday and it was confirmed on Sunday, when the White House began coordinating with Pelosi to arrange the congressional address.

The White House consulted with Zelenskyy about security, including the risk of Russian action while he was briefly out of the country, the official said, declining to go into details about measures taken to protect the Ukrainian leader. The official informed reporters of the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the visit.

The latest US military aid package not only includes a Patriot missile battery, but also precision guided bombs for fighter jets, US officials said. It represents an expansion of the types of advanced weapons intended to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses against what has been an increasing barrage of Russian missiles.

Russia’s foreign ministry has said delivery of the advanced surface-to-air missile system would be considered a provocative move and that the system and any crews accompanying it would be a legitimate target for Moscow’s military.

“It’s a defense system,” Biden said of directing the missile system. “It’s not escalating — it’s defensive.”

It was unclear when the Patriot battery would arrive on the front lines in Ukraine, as US troops will have to train Ukrainian troops. The training, which is expected to take place in Germany, could take several months, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

The visit comes at an important time as the White House braces for more resistance when Republicans take control of the House in January and focus more on aid to Ukraine. GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California has said his party will not write a “blank check” for Ukraine.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer opened the chamber’s session by saying that the approval of the aid package and the confirmation of the new US ambassador to Russia, Lynne M. Tracy, would send a strong signal that Americans stand “unambiguously” with Ukraine. Tracy was later confirmed by a 93 to 2 vote.

Schumer, a Democrat from New York, said Zelenskyy arrives not only as president, but as an “ambassador of freedom itself.”

The Senate’s top Republican, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, said that “the most fundamental reasons for continuing to help Ukraine demote and defeat the Russian invaders are cold, hard, practical American interests.” He said that “defeating Russian aggression will help prevent further security crises in Europe.”

The Russian invasion, which began on February 24, has lost momentum. The illegally annexed provinces of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia remain fiercely contested.

With fighting in the east at a stalemate, Moscow has used missiles and drones to attack Ukraine’s power supply, hoping to leave people without electricity when the freezing temperatures hit.

In a video released by his office of the Bakhmut visit, Zelenskyy was handed a signed Ukrainian flag and hinted at delivering it to American leaders. “We are grateful for their support, but it is not enough,” he said. “It’s a hint – it’s not enough.”

Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Kiev-based think tank Penta Center, said Zelenskyy’s visit to the US “should determine the course of the war – Zelenskyy dared to leave Ukraine for the first time and counts on being able to end the war maintain, and possibly even enhance, U.S. military and economic aid.”

Hanna Danylovych, 43, who lives in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, and works as a scientist, welcomed the prospect of additional military supplies, saying: “There is a great desire and a great dream to see the removal of Russian evil from our country. to speed up.”

Putin told his country’s military leaders on Wednesday that Russia will achieve its stated goals in Ukraine and use the combat experience to strengthen its army. His defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, said the Russian army should be increased from the current 1 million to 1.5 million during the fighting in Ukraine.

Castillo reported from Kiev, Ukraine. Associated Press writers Lolita C. Baldor, Tara Copp, Aamer Madhani, Chris Megerian, and Seung Min Kim in Washington, Hanna Arhirova in Kiev, and Andrew Katell in New York contributed to this report.

