Zelenskyy named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’

Time magazine has named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “Person of the Year 2022” for his bravery during the Russian invasion and for inspiring Ukrainians to stand firm and resist Russia’s full-scale invasion, which began in late February. started.

Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal called Zelenskyy’s decision to stay in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, and storm his country “fatal,” and said on Wednesday that this year’s decision was “the clearest thing in memory.” used to be.

On February 26, the Ukrainian embassy in the UK announced on Twitter that Zelenskyy had rejected an offer from the US to evacuate Kiev.

“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” they quoted him before adding, “Ukrainians are proud of their president.”

His words became a famous motto.

The former comedian refused to leave at the outbreak of war as Russian bombs rained down. He rallied his compatriots in broadcasts from the capital and toured his war-torn nation, the publication stated when granting the annual title.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Zelenskyy, 44, has delivered daily speeches that are followed not only by Ukrainians, but by citizens and governments around the world.

He appeared on the frontline and recently celebrated in the streets of Kherson as Ukraine pushed Russia out of the critical southern city.

“His information offensive changed the geopolitical weather system and sparked a wave of action that swept the world,” Felsenthal wrote in announcing the winner.

“Whether the battle for Ukraine fills you with hope or fear, Volodymyr Zelenskyy galvanized the world in a way we haven’t seen in decades,” Felsenthal added.

Zelenskyy’s response to the Russian invasion has transformed him from a combative leader of a struggling European maverick to a global household name.

He has also become the standard-bearer of the opposition to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, himself named Time’s person of the year in 2007.

Born in the southern industrial town of Kryvyi Rih in the heart of a mostly Russian-speaking region, Zelenskyy has presented his country as the front line in a wider conflict.

His appeals to the West for military and financial support, sometimes echoing the words of British war leader Winston Churchill, have helped Ukraine first stop Russia’s advance and then retake parts of the territory.

Zelenskyy shares the 2022 title with “the spirit of Ukraine,” which Felsenthal says was embodied by the “countless individuals inside and outside the country” fighting behind the scenes, including a range of people from chefs to surgeons.

Time’s cover art for the edition features Zelenskyy in his now-iconic green fatigues, surrounded by dozens of individuals, including protesters carrying the Ukrainian flag, who collectively represent that spirit.

“The Russians must understand… They will have no forgiveness. They will not be accepted in the world,” Zelenskyy said in an interview published in the issue.

Time first presented the Person of the Year award in 1927.