Zelenskyy gets White House welcome from Biden before talks

By ZEKE MILLER, LISA MASCARO and E. EDUARDO CASTILLO

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House on Wednesday as leaders try to show a united front against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Their summit was Zelenskyy’s first known trip outside his homeland since the war began in February.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden greeted Zelenskyy, who wore casual army green attire, as he stepped out of his vehicle. He shook hands with Biden before they went inside for their Oval Office meeting, followed by a press conference. In the evening, Zelenskyy will address Congress.

“I am in Washington today to thank the American people, the President and Congress for their much-needed support,” Zelenskyy posted on his official Instagram account after landing. “And also to continue working together to bring our victory closer.” He said the visit would “strengthen Ukraine’s resilience and defense capabilities”.

The highly sensitive trip came after 10 months of a brutal war that left tens of thousands of victims on both sides and devastated Ukrainian citizens. Just before his arrival, the US announced its largest shipment of weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot surface-to-air missiles, and Congress planned to vote on a spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy headed abroad on Tuesday after a daring and dangerous journey to what he called the hottest spot on the war’s 1,300-kilometer frontline, the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s disputed Donetsk province. He praised the Ukrainian troops for their “courage, resilience and strength” as artillery boomed in the background.

Polish private broadcaster TVN24 said Zelenskyy entered Poland early Wednesday on his way to Washington. The station showed footage of what appeared to be Zelenskyy arriving at a train station and being escorted into a motorcade. TVN24 said the video, partially blurred for security reasons, was shot in Przemysl, a Polish border town that has been the arrival point for many refugees fleeing the war.

US officials, concerned about safety, were weary of Zelenskyy’s travel plans, but a US official confirmed that Zelenskyy was transported on a US Air Force jet that landed at Joint Base Andrews, just outside the capital.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the visit “will underline the determination of the United States to support Ukraine for as long as possible, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian and military assistance.”

Zelenskyy was scheduled to meet Biden at the White House in the afternoon and then join Biden at a press conference in the East Room. The speech to Congress, at which Vice President Kamala Harris will be present, was expected in the evening

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in inviting Zelenskyy to speak with lawmakers, said “the fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself” and that they look forward to “your inspiring message of unity, resilience and determination.”

US and Ukrainian officials have made it clear that they do not foresee a quick solution to the war and are preparing for a battle to last for some time. The latest infusion of US money would be the largest yet — surpassing Biden’s $37 billion request.

Biden has reiterated that while the US will arm and train Ukraine, US forces will not be directly involved in the war.

Biden and Zelenskyy first discussed the idea of ​​a visit during a phone call on Dec. 11, with a formal invitation three days later, according to a senior U.S. government official. Zelenskyy accepted the invitation on Friday and it was confirmed on Sunday, when the White House began coordinating with Pelosi, D-California, to arrange the congressional address.

The White House consulted with Zelenskyy about security, including the risk of Russian action while Zelenskyy was briefly out of the country, the official said, declining to go into details about measures taken to protect the Ukrainian leader. The official informed reporters of the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the visit.

The $1.85 billion US military aid package includes a Patriot missile battery and precision-guided bombs for its fighter jets for the first time, US officials said. It represents an expansion of the types of advanced weapons intended to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses against what has been an increasing barrage of Russian missiles.

Russia’s foreign ministry has said delivery of the advanced surface-to-air missile system would be considered a provocative move and that the system and any crews accompanying it would be a legitimate target for Moscow’s military.

It was unclear when the Patriot battery would arrive on the front lines in Ukraine, as US troops will have to train Ukrainian troops. The training may take several weeks and is expected to take place in Germany.

The visit comes at an important time as the White House braces for more resistance when Republicans take control of the House in January and focus more on aid to Ukraine. GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California has said his party will not write a “blank check” for Ukraine.

Biden and Zelenskyy have spoken on the phone regularly, with Biden praising Ukraine for its steadfastness against the Russians and Zelenskyy thanking the US president for his support.

The one exception to those hot calls came in June, shortly after Biden informed Zelenskyy that an additional $1 billion package was going to Ukraine. Zelenskyy did not miss a beat when ticking off the extra aid he believed Ukraine needed.

That irritated Biden, who underlined the generosity of the American people to Zelensky. But the brief moment of tension hasn’t caused any lasting problems, according to officials familiar with the episode who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversations.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer opened the chamber’s session by saying that the approval of the aid package and the confirmation of the new US ambassador to Russia, Lynne M. Tracy, would send a strong signal that Americans stand “unambiguously” with Ukraine. Tracy was later confirmed by a 93 to 2 vote.

Schumer, DN.Y., said Zelenskyy arrives not only as president, but as “ambassador of freedom itself.”

The Senate’s top Republican, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, said that “the most fundamental reasons for continuing to help Ukraine demote and defeat the Russian invaders are cold, hard, practical American interests.” He said that “defeating Russian aggression will help prevent further security crises in Europe.”

The Russian invasion, which began on February 24, has lost momentum. The illegally annexed provinces of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia remain fiercely contested.

With fighting in the east at a stalemate, Moscow has used missiles and drones to attack Ukraine’s power supply, hoping to leave people without electricity when the freezing temperatures hit.

In a video released by his office of the visit to Bakhmut, Zelenskyy was handed a Ukrainian flag and hinted at delivering it to American leaders.

“The guys handed over our beautiful Ukrainian flag with their signatures for us to pass on,” Zelenskyy said in the video. “We are not in an easy situation. The enemy is increasing its army. Our people are braver and need more powerful weapons. We will pass it on from the boys to Congress, to the President of the United States. We are grateful for their support, but it’s not enough. It’s a hint – it’s not enough.”

Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Kiev-based think tank Penta Center, said Zelensky’s visit to the US “should determine the course of the war – Zelensky dared to leave Ukraine for the first time and counts on being able to end the war maintain, and possibly even enhance, U.S. military and economic aid.”

Hanna Danylovych, 43, who lives in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, and works as a scientist, welcomed the prospect of additional military supplies, saying: “There is a great desire and a great dream to see the removal of Russian evil from our country. to speed up.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his country’s military leaders on Wednesday that Russia will achieve its stated goals in Ukraine and use the combat experience to strengthen its army. His defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, said Russia’s army needs to be expanded from its current 1 million to 1.5 million amid the fighting in Ukraine.

Castillo reported from Kiev, Ukraine. Associated Press writers Lolita C. Baldor, Tara Copp, Aamer Madhani, and Seung Min Kim in Washington, Hanna Arhirova in Kiev, and Andrew Katell in New York contributed to this report.

