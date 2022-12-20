Zelenskyy from Ukraine will visit DC on Wednesday

By Lisa Mascaro, Nomaan Merchant and Zeke Miller | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to three AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February.

Two congressional sources and a person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for the visit. They spoke on condition of anonymity due to the highly sensitive nature of the trip. They said Zelensky’s visit, although expected, could be called off at the last minute due to security concerns.

The visit to Washington will include a speech to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden. It comes as lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine and as the US prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to the country to fend off the Russian invasion. turn.

The latest tranche of US funding would be the largest US infusion of aid to Ukraine to date, surpassing even Biden’s $37 billion emergency request, and would ensure funding goes to the war effort in the coming months.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi encouraged lawmakers to be on hand for Wednesday night’s session.

“We are ending a very special session of the 117th Congress with legislation that both advances the American people and supports our democracy,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues Tuesday. “Please be there for a very special focus on democracy Wednesday night.”

Zelenskyy has videotaped several parliaments and international organizations almost daily, and has sent his wife to foreign capitals to get help. The visit comes a day after he made a daring and dangerous journey to what he called the hottest spot on the 1,300km front line, the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s disputed Donetsk province.

In a video released by his office of the visit to Bakhmut, Zelenskyy was handed a Ukrainian flag and hinted at delivering it to American leaders.

“The guys handed over our beautiful Ukrainian flag with their signatures for us to pass on,” Zelenskyy said in the video. “We are not in an easy situation. The enemy is increasing its army. Our people are braver and need more powerful weapons. We will pass it on from the boys to Congress, to the President of the United States. We are grateful for their support, but it’s not enough. It’s a hint – it’s not enough.”