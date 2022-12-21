Zelenskyy arrives in DC to meet Biden, address Congress

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday afternoon for his first trip outside Ukraine since Russia attacked in February. The world leader plans talks with President Joe Biden and an address to both chambers of Congress in a joint meeting.

NOW: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives at the White House. He is greeted by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. @NewsNation pic.twitter.com/Z8JUrVs2Eg — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) December 21, 2022

“For me as president, ‘just peace’ means no compromise,” Zelensky told a packed room of reporters. He said the war would not end until Russia ends its occupation and offers retaliation “for all the damage inflicted by Russian aggression.”

Prior to his visit to Washington, Zelenskyy told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo that it is a “big mistake” to think the war is over. “Without Americans – just ordinary people – without their understanding of what is going on in Ukraine, we will not win,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy will address Congress at 7:30 p.m. ET. It is streamed live in this article.

The U.S. announced its latest major aid package to the war-torn country: $1.8 billion in military aid, which marked the first Patriot missile battery and precision-guided bombs for its fighter jets. The Patriot is a surface-to-air guided missile system first deployed in the 1980s that can target aircraft, cruise missiles and shorter-range ballistic missiles.

The Kremlin warned that increasing supplies of US weapons to Ukraine would exacerbate the war ignited by the Russian invasion, and Russia’s defense minister on Wednesday called for Moscow’s army to be expanded by at least 500,000.

The Associated Press and NewsNation writer Taylor Delandro contributed to this report.