Zelensky’s Top Gun aces: Ukrainian pilots show-off their incredible combat skills in promo video

Ukrainian pilots have been filmed performing Top Gun stunts in the skies over their war-torn country to the soundtrack of the iconic 1980s movie.

Video released yesterday by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) shows the country’s best cannons sliding effortlessly and even spinning upside down in the air.

Kenny Loggins’ Top Gun song Danger Zone plays in the background, making the inspiration of the viral clip undeniable.

The video was released on the occasion of Ukraine Aviation Day, which fell yesterday.

Kiev hoped to use its pilots’ courage to convince America to send more fighter jets

Other daring stunts by the country’s pilots included helicopters flying under telephone lines.

But the clip posted by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry was also intended to persuade the United States to sell Kiev F-16 fighter jets.

The US Air Force said in July it would consider sending the highly advanced fighter jets for use in Zelensky’s army – but this month confirmed that would not happen.

The Pentagon instead announced a new $1 billion (£850 billion) arms supply package for Ukraine, including HIMARS missiles and missile launchers.

A squadron of warplanes used their engines to raise the Ukrainian flag in the sky

That came before Washington pledged another $3 billion (£2.5 billion) days later.

The money will fund contracts for drones, weapons and other equipment that may not see the battlefront for a year or two.

With the additional $3 billion, the Biden administration will have offered a total of nearly $14 billion over the course of 19 aid packages since February.

That comes on top of two separate aid packages, one worth $40 billion and one worth $13.6 billion that Congress has approved for Ukraine.

Ukraine has begged Washington to receive advanced F-16 jets (pictured near Iran in July)

Last week’s package totaled $775 million and includes 16 Howitzer systems, 1,000 Javelin systems that hammered Russian armor, as well as an undisclosed number of HARM missiles that go after radar systems.

Also included are 15 ScanEagle drones, a low-altitude unmanned aerial vehicle made by Boeing, as well as 40 MRAPS, tactical vehicles intended to withstand improvised explosive devices.

The drones can be used for surveillance and can be launched using a pneumatic launcher without the need for an airfield.