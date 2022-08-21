Zelensky warns of ‘vicious’ Russian attacks ahead of Ukraine’s independence day

Artillery shells rained overnight on a city close to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and Russian missiles hit targets near Odessa on Sunday as the war reached its six-month milestone, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warning Moscow could do “something particularly ugly”. try in the run-up to the country’s independence day on Wednesday.

August 24 will mark six months since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine and 31 years since Kiev gained independence from the Soviet government.

President Zelensky called for vigilance in a nightly video address, saying Moscow could be trying “something particularly ugly, very vicious” to celebrate the occasion.

Adding further suspense, Russian authorities said on Sunday they were investigating a suspected car bomb attack outside Moscow that killed the daughter of Alexander Dugin, an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue who advocates the inclusion of Ukraine by Russia. came.

While the investigators said they were considering “all versions” to determine who was responsible, Russia’s foreign ministry speculated there could be a link to Ukraine, something a Zelensky adviser dismissed.

“Ukraine had nothing to do with this, of course, because we are not a criminal state like the Russian Federation, and moreover we are not a terrorist state,” Mykhailo Podolyak said on Ukrainian television, suggesting the incident was a “Karmic” retaliation for supporters of the invasion of Moscow.

As Ukraine prepared to celebrate its Independence Day, embroiled in a war that has flattened towns and cities, killed thousands and forced millions to flee, military and regional officials reported more Russian attacks on targets in the east and south of the country.

Of particular concern was the shelling of Nikopol, a town across the Dnipro River from Zaporizhzhya, the largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and Europe. It has been in the hands of Russian troops since March.

Nikopol was shot at five times overnight, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram. He said 25 artillery shells hit the city, causing a fire in an industrial building and cutting off power to 3,000 residents.

Fighting near Zaporizhzhya and Saturday’s rocket attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Voznesensk, not far from Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear power plant, have raised fears of a nuclear accident.









01:43

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a telephone conversation in which they emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities while showing their “steadfast commitment underlined to Ukraine.

Cruise Missile Attacks

Local authorities also reported nighttime missile strikes in the Odessa region, home to ports critical to a UN-brokered plan to help Ukraine’s agricultural exports, vital to global food supply, rejoin global markets. Read the full story

Five Russian Kalibr cruise missiles were fired at the region from the Black Sea overnight, the regional government spokesman said, citing information from the southern military command. Two were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses and three hit agricultural targets, but there were no casualties.

Russia said Sunday the missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for US-made HIMARS missiles, while Kiev said a granary had been hit.

There were no new reports of incidents in Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, after a series of explosions made headlines in recent weeks.

In his speech, Zelensky referred obliquely to the blasts, for which Ukraine has not claimed responsibility, but analysts have said at least some of them were made possible by new equipment used by its armed forces.

“You can literally feel Crimea in the air this year, that the occupation there is only temporary and that Ukraine is coming back,” Zelensky said.

Read more analysis about the war in Ukraine © Studio graphique France Médias Monde

The latest incident thwarted a drone strike on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet on Saturday morning, according to a Telegram post by Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-appointed governor of Crimea, who is not recognized by the West.

In a daily Facebook update, Ukraine’s General Staff also reported several attempted Russian attacks in the past 24 hours in Donbas, the eastern region partly controlled by pro-Moscow separatists and a Russian target in recent months.

In the south, Russian troops launched a successful attack on the village of Blahodatne on the border between the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, it said. The city of Mykolaiv was hit by multiple S-300 missiles early on Sunday, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces destroyed two M777 Howitzers in combat positions in the Kherson region and a fuel depot in the Zaporizhzhya region.

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters)