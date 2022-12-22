Zelensky to US lawmakers: ‘Your money is not charity’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked US lawmakers for their financial support to his country in its fight against Russia and assured them that Ukraine would use the funds responsibly as he delivered a landmark speech at a joint session of Congress.

“Your money is not charity. It is an investment in global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way,” Zelensky said, drawing a standing ovation from many in the audience.

Zelensky addressed members of Congress after meeting President Biden in the Oval Office as part of an unprecedented trip, the first time the Ukrainian president has left his country since Russia invaded in February.

His comments come on the heels of Wednesday from the Pentagon announcement that the US will send Ukraine a Patriot missile battery as part of a $1.85 billion weapons package, adding to the more than $21 billion in military aid the US has sent since the start of the war.

Ukraine could get another $45 billion if Congress passes its government spending omnibus bill by the end of the week.

“Financial assistance is also critically important, and I want to thank you, thank you very much, thank you for both the financial packages you have already given us and the ones you may want to decide on,” Zelensky told lawmakers during the speech .

The Ukrainian president called U.S. aid, both funds and weapons, “critical” to help Ukraine face Russia, but also “to get to the turning point of winning on the battlefield.”

He emphasized his country’s appreciation for the aid already provided, but underlined that Ukraine still has a long road to peace.

“Russia could really stop its aggression, if it wanted to. But you can speed up our victory. I know. And it will prove to any potential aggressor that no one can succeed in breaching national borders.” [and] commit atrocities and rule over people against their will,” Zelensky said.

He also stressed that Ukraine, despite asking for help, did not call up US soldiers to join the fight.

“I believe there should be no taboos between us in our alliance. Ukraine has never asked the American soldiers to fight on our land instead of us. I assure you that Ukrainian soldiers are perfectly capable of flying American tanks and planes by themselves.” Zelensky said.