Zelensky tells Russian conscripts to sabotage Putin’s army from within as EU warns of nuclear fears

Ukrainian President Zelensky has urged hesitant Russian conscripts to sabotage the military from within — or leave their posts and flee to “free territory” within Ukraine.

In a televised speech, the Kiev leader told those who would be sent to the front by Putin: ‘Anyway, hide from the Russian mobilization. Avoid conscription letters. Try to reach the free territory of Ukraine.

“But if you get into the Russian army, sabotage every enemy activity, hinder Russian operations, give us all the important information about the occupiers – their bases, headquarters, ammunition warehouses.

President Zelensky is meeting the families of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kiev today. He presented posthumous Golden Star medals to the wives and children of fallen soldiers

Zelensky meets with a heartbroken war widow in Kiev’s presidential palace earlier today

A young girl poses with the Golden Star award the president gave to her late father

“And switch to our functions at the first opportunity. Do everything you can to save your life and help liberate Ukraine.”

It took hours for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to warn that the Kremlin boss is not bragging about his willingness to use nuclear weapons in the flailing invasion.

Putin last week boasted that Russia had “several weapons of destruction” and was willing to use “all available means”, adding: “I am not bluffing.”

Borrell told the BBC this morning: ‘It is certainly a dangerous moment because the Russian army has been pushed into a corner and Putin’s response – threatening with nuclear weapons – is very bad.

The mother of a fallen soldier, dressed in black, awaits the award on behalf of her son

Ukrainian Army Golden Star Medals are awarded to the nation’s bravest defenders

Soldiers and their families await the presentation of the prestigious Hero of Ukraine awards today

“When people say it’s not a bluff, you have to take them seriously.”

Russia’s disastrous invasion of its neighbor has once again been exposed as a mess of dead men sought for tender by desperate commanders.

Videos also show unwilling conscripts at recruiting offices and staging points hitting the bottle and drinking themselves senselessly as military commanders try to put them in order before boarding buses and planes.

Meanwhile, flights from Russia have sold out and border crossings to nearby Armenia, Georgia and Kazakhstan are stuck for up to 30 hours as enterprising Russians use their scooters to beat the queues from Putin’s totalitarian nightmare.

Walking to the border point is not allowed, but so far scooters are allowed and local entrepreneurs are selling them to Russians who want to flee Putin’s call.