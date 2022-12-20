Zelensky set to visit Washington in first overseas trip since Russian invasion

Zelensky described Bakhmut as “the hottest spot on the entire front line,” his office said in his unannounced trip that seemed designed to show Moscow’s failure to capture the city and discourage Russians trying to encircle it. Loading “Bakhmut Fortress. Our people. Undefeated by the enemy. Who with their courage show that we will endure and will not give up what is ours, “he wrote on his Telegram channel, thanking the troops for” the courage, resilience and strength shown to repel enemy attacks. “Since May, the occupiers have been trying to break our Bakhmut, but time is passing and Bakhmut is already breaking not only the Russian army, but also the Russian mercenaries who came to replace the wasted army of the occupiers,” he said. With the crack of artillery audible in the distance, he urged them to keep their spirits up as the battle for Bakhmut, which has come to symbolize the bone-crunching brutality of war, enters its fifth month.

“The East resists because Bakhmut is fighting. In fierce battles and at the cost of many lives, freedom for all of us is defended here,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram. Ukrainian soldiers fire a Pion artillery system at Russian positions near Bakhmut. Credit:access point “That is why I am with them today. They are superhuman. They are our strength and our heroes.” Earlier, he repeated calls for the West to get more weaponry, including air defense systems, after Russian drones hit energy targets in a third airstrike on power facilities in six days. Putin acknowledges difficult situation

In a break with the official line that the invasion is going smoothly, Putin admitted serious problems in regions of Ukraine that Moscow unilaterally claimed to annex in September, ordering the Federal Security Services (FSB) to ensure the “safety” of residents. over there. . A member of the Ukrainian army drives an infantry fighting vehicle down a residential street in Bakhmut. Credit:Getty “The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult,” he said in a video to security workers translated by Reuters. He was later shown awarding medals to Russian-appointed leaders of the four regions in a televised ceremony in the Kremlin. In another move on the 300th day of his invasion, Putin ordered the FSB to step up surveillance of Russian society and borders to combat the “emergence of new threats” from abroad and traitors at home.

Western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia and the ruble fell to a more than seven-month low against the dollar on Tuesday after the European Union agreed to cap prices for natural gas, one of Russia’s top exports. Zelensky has praised the “superhuman” troops in Bakhmut. Credit:access point In Washington, a senior US State Department official told reporters that there were conflicting views in Russia about what the next steps in Ukraine should be, with some seeking new offensives and others doubting Russia’s ability to undertake them. Putin’s proclaimed annexations, condemned as illegal by Ukraine and its Western allies, were an attempt to turn the tide after a series of battlefield losses in a Ukrainian counteroffensive since the summer. But Russian forces then fell back in one of the recently claimed regions, Kherson, and gained no ground anywhere else, while targeting the power grid in airstrikes across Ukraine in what Moscow says is an attempt to demote Russia. the armed forces.

Airstrikes, which Kyiv says are clearly aimed at civilians to break their will to resist, have repeatedly cut off power and water supplies amid subzero winter cold. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukrainians should prepare for further Russian attacks on energy infrastructure because Moscow wanted them to spend Christmas and New Year in the dark. Activity in Belarus On Monday Putin visited Belarus for the first time since 2019 and he and his counterpart extolled the deepening ties and barely mentioned the conflict in Ukraine. Russian troops used Belarus as a springboard for their failed attack on the southern Ukrainian capital Kyiv in February and there has been Russian and Belarusian military activity in Belarus for months.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrive for their talks in Minsk. Credit:access point Kyiv says Russian forces have continued to use airfields in Belarus for strikes against Ukraine since the February 24 invasion. But Lukashenko insists that he has no intention of sending Belarusian troops to Ukraine. The Kremlin dismissed the idea of ​​a more active Belarusian role as “unfounded” and “stupid”. On Tuesday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Russia could prepare a force in Belarus to start a new offensive against Ukraine, but that he hoped Minsk troops would not participate, as he was not interested in “wasting their military potential.” ”. Lower