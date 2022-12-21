Zelensky planning to visit US Capitol in person on Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to personally visit the US Capitol on Wednesday, sources confirmed to The Hill.

The visit is not set in stone, but depends on security, said a second source familiar with the schedule. The media leaks, the source said, “are not helping”.

Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) confirmed the plans to The Hill. If the visit goes ahead, it would probably be the first time the Ukrainian president has left his country since the Russian invasion on February 24.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sent a letter to lawmakers on Tuesday encouraging them to “be there Wednesday night for a very special focus on democracy.”

Punchbowl News first reported on the possible historic visit, citing several sources familiar with the plans.

The visit comes as Zelensky, his top military officials and aides have warned that Russia plans to resume a full-scale ground invasion of Ukraine, and that the country is suffering from devastating airstrikes that have destroyed its energy and electricity infrastructure and are entering the winter season. .

Congress on Tuesday proposed giving Ukraine $45 billion in military, economic and other aid related to Russia’s war against the country, as part of the omnibus spending package that lawmakers hope to approve by the end of the week.

Coons said Zelensky’s visit was a “great opportunity” as Congress is about to pass another major aid package for Ukraine.

“For President Zelensky to make his first trip outside the country since the start of the war speaking to us, thanking us and challenging us to continue to support the Ukrainian people, I think is the perfect end to two years in which President Biden has had a number of milestone successes,” he said.

Zelensky has said in speeches to Ukrainians that this week is “extremely important for Ukraine” and “will be quite active for us in terms of international events and negotiations”.

Zelensky addressed Congress virtually in March, urging lawmakers to give Ukraine more military support. And Zelensky’s wife, Olena Zelensky, personally visited the Capitol in July to highlight the humanitarian horrors faced by the civilian victims of the conflict.

Zelensky’s visit would be a profoundly political statement, especially if he appeared last year in a Capitol that itself was targeted by an anti-democratic mob.

Pelosi was a target of that violence, and Democrats have since warned of the dangers of eroding Democratic norms — a message that has resonated since former President Trump entered the 2024 presidential race.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (DN.Y.) referred questions about Wednesday’s plans to Pelosi. When asked if he was comfortable with the security situation surrounding Zelensky’s possible visit, Schumer said, “That’s up to security.”

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Zelensky has emerged as the global symbol of resistance to authoritarianism. And having him on hand this week to promote the importance of preserving Democratic traditions would be a major capstone for Pelosi, who will soon step down from leadership after two decades at the top of the party.

Updated: 6:40 PM