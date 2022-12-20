Zelensky planning to visit Capitol on Wednesday to address Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may address a special joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening, according to multiple news outlets.

The journey is not 100 percent and highly dependent on the security situation.

It’s “unconfirmed,” a source familiar with the situation told DailyMail.com. All dependent on security. Leaks don’t help.’

It would be Zelensky’s first personal visit to the US since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi teased a surprise in a letter to lawmakers on Tuesday.

“We are closing a very special session of the 117th Congress with legislation that both advances the American people and supports our democracy. Please be there for a very special focus on democracy Wednesday night,” she said.

His visit comes as lawmakers prepare to approve a federal budget for next year, including $44.9 billion for Ukraine — the largest amount to date and well above President Joe Biden’s $37 billion. . request.

Zelensky would thank lawmakers for their support and argue why even more money is needed.