Zelensky makes historic appearance before Joint Meeting of Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky concluded his whirlwind trip to D.C. with a speech to lawmakers in the House Chamber, where he thanked lawmakers for billions in aid and proclaimed that “Ukraine is alive and well.”

“Russian tyranny has lost control of us,” Zelensky told Congress, calling again for the US and allied nations to stick together in support of his country.

Zelensky was treated to repeated applause from Republicans and Democrats, including a group of lawmakers who unfurled a Ukrainian flag on the floor of the House.

“That’s why we succeeded in uniting the world community to protect freedom and international law,” he said, recounting how allied nations rallied to support Ukraine after the Russian invasion, which he repeatedly described as a threat to the entire world order. uttered.

Zelensky’s speech comes as lawmakers are about to vote through another $45 billion in support of his war-torn country.

He went through the descriptions of Russia’s bloody attacks.

“They sent thugs to the front lines,” he said. He said they “destroy everything they see.”

‘We have artillery. Yes thank you. It is enough? Not really,’ he said – looking again for further armaments, even as he tried to express his gratitude for the stream of guns.

As he did before in the White House, Zelensky tried the tactic of seeking increasingly powerful weapons, but with a smile. He tried to allay any concerns that his country needed Americans to fight for them.

“I assure you that Ukrainian soldiers can operate American tanks. And airplanes,” he joked, repeating one of his requests from immediately after the February invasion.

He also appealed to self-interest.

Zelensky came to Capitol Hill at the end of a quick visit where President Joe Biden repeatedly assured the US would support his country as it braced for a long winter under repeated Russian missile and drone attacks.

Biden announced another arms transfer totaling $1.8 billion, and Zelensky said he is confident the support will continue even as Republicans prepare to take over the House, with some expressing skepticism and calls for greater scrutiny of the billions in aid.

As lawmakers entered the cavernous room of the House, faint applause was heard for the arrival of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Vice President Kamala Harris was also in attendance.

Before addressing the Joint Session of Congress, Zelensky was given a brief tour of the Capitol Rotunda by Congressional Leaders Pelosi, Schumer and McConnell.

McCarthy, who is currently under pressure from conservatives within his conference – many of whom are skeptical of US aid to Ukraine – appeared to be absent from the public meeting.

“Regardless of the changes in Congress, I believe there will be bipartisan and bicameral support,” Zelensky told reporters at a news conference earlier Wednesday.

He received another public reassurance from Biden, who told him, “We will stay with you as long as it takes,” and then made it clear that he would not stop seeking support from his powerful ally, who announced the transfer of Patriot missile batteries to repel Russian attacks.

“What will happen after the Patriots are installed? After that, we will send another signal to President Biden that we would like more patriots.”

It all came after Zelensky traveled to Poland by train and then flew aboard a US military plane to Joint Base Andrews near Washington.

He was greeted by President Biden on the South Lawn, sat down in the Oval Office where he presented Biden with a Medal of Merit, and spoke to reporters in the East Room.

Pelosi labeled Zelensky’s congressional address to lawmakers, who themselves are about to fly home for the holiday season, as a “very special evening, one that will be both etched in history and part of your legacy.”

She also called it a moment “laden with meaning.”

“Here we are today to welcome the brave, courageous President Zelensky to praise not only him, but also the courageous united people of Ukraine for what they are doing to protect democracy,” the speaker said. “In the past 10 months since the invasion, you, Mr. President, and the Ukrainian people have met Putin’s brutality with a strong will.”

Pelosi also noted that the speech comes as Congress weighs their $1.7 trillion omnibus bill, including Ukraine’s $45 billion.

“Hopefully it will be ready within the next 48 hours,” Pelosi said.

Reflecting on Zelensky’s presence, she also brought up her father, former Representative Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. of Maryland, who “was a member of the House in 1941 when Winston Churchill came to Congress the day after Christmas to present the members of our country to employ’. support in the fight against tyranny in Europe.’

“Eighty-one years later this week, it is deeply moving for me to be present when another heroic leader addresses Congress in a time of war — and with democracy itself at stake,” she said.