Zelensky demands ‘just punishment’ for invasion of Ukraine as he speaks remotely at the UN

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that the world punish Russia in a dramatic speech to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, saying that Russia should be forced to pay Ukraine’s war costs.

Speaking to the meeting via video broadcast, Zelensky demanded a compensation fund, saying that Russia “should pay for this war with its own resources.”

During the speech, Zelensky called for “punishment” against Russia 15 times for its invasion, while setting out his terms for peace,

“Ukraine demands punishment for trying to steal our territory. Punishment for the murder of thousands of people. Punishment for torture and humiliation of women and men,” Zelensky said in the pre-recorded video.

Zelensky donned his signature green military t-shirt and received a rare standing ovation in the General Assembly, having returned in person after two years of pandemic restrictions.

Although Zelensky did not attend in person, his wife, Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, attended the meeting after being seen on the streets of New York City before the speech.

Zelensky’s speech came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilized reservists and expressed a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons.

Zelensky did not discuss the mobilization in detail during his speech, but he suggested that any Russian talk about negotiations is just a delaying tactic, and that Moscow’s actions speak louder than words.

“They talk about the talks, but announce military mobilization. They are talking about the talks but are announcing pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine,” he said.

“Russia is afraid of real negotiations and does not want to fulfill fair international obligations. It lies to everyone – as is typical for aggressors, for terrorists.’

Putin’s partial mobilization decree contained few details. Officials said as many as 300,000 reservists could be tapped.

It was apparently an attempt to seize momentum after a Ukrainian counter-offensive this month recaptured parts of territory the Russians had occupied.

But the first such call in Russia since World War II also brings the fighting in a new way for the Russians and threatens to fuel domestic fear and antipathy towards the war.

Shortly after Putin’s announcement, flights out of the country quickly filled up and hundreds of people were arrested in anti-war demonstrations across the country.

Other world leaders also joined Zelensky on Wednesday in reprimanding Russia, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Russia has blatantly violated the founding principles of the United Nations Charter,” Biden told the General Assembly.

“Let’s speak clearly. A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council invaded his neighbor and tried to erase the sovereign state from the map.’

President Macron said on the margins of the General Assembly that the world must exert “maximum pressure” on Putin whose decisions “will serve to further isolate Russia”.

The European Union said its foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting in New York late Wednesday to address Putin’s speech.

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska arrives ahead of a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly