Zelensky criticises Russia’s handling of IAEA mission

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday criticized the obstruction of independent media reporting on the UN’s visit to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. Follow the FRANCE 24 live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

7:06 am: Heavy fighting in Southern Ukraine: UK

Fierce fighting is taking place in southern Ukraine, including shelling in the Enerhodar district, near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, according to the British Ministry of Defense.

On Thursday, September 1, Russia began its strategic military exercises in the east of the country, the so-called “Vostok 2022” (East) exercises, which will end on September 5.

“Russia’s military performance in Ukraine has made it clear that Russia’s military strategic exercises, such as Vostok, have failed to enable the military to conduct large-scale, complex operations,” the defense ministry said in its daily statement. update.

“Russia publicly claimed that 50,000 troops will participate, but it is unlikely that more than 15,000 personnel will be active this year. This is about 20% of the troops that participated in the last Vostok exercise in 2018,” the daily briefing said. . “Such events are heavily scripted, do not encourage initiative and are primarily intended to impress Russian leaders and international audiences,” it added.

06:00: Zelensky accuses Russia of blocking journalists’ access to the power plant

During his overnight address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had agreed with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission that members of the independent media would “accompanies the mission so that the world sees the truth and what is really happening”.

However, he said that Russia instead blocked access to journalists and “organized a mob of their propagandists”.

10:30 p.m.: UN inspectors at nuclear power plant ‘not going anywhere’

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi spoke to reporters as he returned to the Ukrainian-occupied territory after leading a team of nuclear inspectors to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya plant in southeastern Ukraine.

Grossi said he was able to explore the entire site and see key areas such as the emergency systems and control rooms. His team should now have a lot of work to do to complete the analysis of worrisome technicalities.

"We're not going anywhere. The IAEA is here now, it's in the factory and it's not moving — it's going to stay there," said a tired-looking Grossi after what he called a long day.









04:04

The IAEA chief said members of his team would remain at the factory to provide an unbiased, technical assessment of what is happening on the ground. They would dig deeper into the circumstances and deliver a report.

“Obviously, the plant and the plant’s physical integrity have been violated multiple times… This cannot continue to happen,” he said.

10:15 p.m.: Grain vessel from Ukraine runs aground in Istanbul, halts traffic

A cargo ship carrying 3,000 tons of maize from Ukraine under a UN-brokered export deal has run aground in Turkey’s Bosphorus and has halted shipping through Istanbul, the governor’s office and a shipping company said.

The Istanbul governor’s office said the 173-meter-long “Lady Zehma” was safely aground and anchored after a rudder failure around 1800 GMT. No one was injured and coast guards were on hand, it said.

Earlier this week, the Joint Coordination Center — run by the United Nations, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey after a grain export agreement was reached — said Lady Zehma had been allowed to leave the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk for Ravenna, Italy, with 3,000 tons of corn.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)