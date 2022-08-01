Zelensky condemns ‘brutal’ Russian shelling of Ukraine’s Mykolaiv

Ukraine said Russia’s “relentless” shelling of the southern city of Mykolaiv killed a grain magnate on Sunday. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

06:09: First grain ship could leave Ukraine on Monday, says Turkey

The first grain-exporting ship is likely to leave Ukrainian ports on Monday, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

In an interview with Kanal 7 broadcaster, Ibrahim Kalin said that the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul is likely to complete the final work on the export routes very soon.

“If all (details) are finalized tomorrow, there seems to be a good chance that the first ship will leave port tomorrow… We’ll see the ships leave ports by the next day at the latest,” Kalin said.

5:57 am: Zelensky condemns ‘brutal’ Russian shelling of Mykolaiv. in Ukraine

“Today, one of the most brutal shelling of Mykolaiv and the region took place during the entire period of the full war. Dozens of missiles and missiles,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech.

“I want to thank every resident of Mykolaiv for their intransigence.”

Ukrainian agricultural magnate Oleksiy Vadatursky, 74, and his wife Raisa were killed when a rocket hit their home, authorities said.

Vadatursky owned the major grain exporter Nibulon and was previously awarded the prestigious “Hero of Ukraine” award.

Zelensky expressed his condolences and paid tribute to Vadatursky in his Sunday address.

3:21 AM: Sunday shelling stretches from the Black Sea to Ukraine’s northern border

In addition to Mykolaiv, Russian troops shelled Sumy’s northern border seven times on Sunday, with more than 90 individual attacks, Sumy governor Dmytro Zhyvjtsky said on his Telegram channel. A farm was damaged and 25 hectares of cornfields were destroyed, he said.

Up to 50 Grad missiles hit residential areas in the southern city of Nikopol on Sunday morning, Dnipropetrovsk governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram. One person was injured.

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)