Zelensky broadcasts a defiant Christmas message promising to “give freedom back” to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this Christmas offered a defiant message of hope to his people, pledging never to back down as his country remains under siege by Russia.

Addressing the nation on Christmas Eve, Zelensky urged his compatriots to persevere through a harsh winter despite the absence of dead or exiled loved ones, power outages, destruction and the threat of shelling.

Earlier on Christmas Eve, shelling ordered by Vladimir Putin killed at least 10 and wounded 55 in the city of Kherson, while Zelensky condemned the “terror” of the attack.

Addressing the nation, the president said, “Tears will be replaced by joy, despair will be followed by hope, and death will be conquered by life.

‘We’re going to celebrate our holiday! As usual. We will smile and be happy. As usual. The difference is one: we don’t wait for a miracle, we create it ourselves.’

On the day that marked 10 months after the start of the Russian invasion, shells rained down around a bustling market and set fire to the southern port city, which Kiev’s troops recaptured in November.

Hours before Zelensky’s address, 10 people were killed and 55 injured in the city of Kherson as a result of Russian shelling.

Despite Russia’s withdrawal from the southern port city in November, Kherson remains within range of Moscow’s weapons and is under constant threat.

For many Ukrainians, Christmas this year is celebrated in the dark and cold, with constant fear of Russian attacks.

Historically, Orthodox Christians in Ukraine celebrated Christmas on January 7, just like in Russia.

However, in an effort to further separate itself from the enemy, Ukraine’s Orthodox Church has allowed parishes to celebrate Christmas on December 25, along with most of the Western world.

Zelensky said: ‘Today and all future winter holidays we meet in difficult circumstances’

On the day marking ten months since the start of the war, a series of shelling rained down around a busy Saturday market in Kherson, where a fire broke out

“Someone will celebrate the holiday in other people’s houses, but strange people at home – houses… that sheltered Ukrainians.

“Someone will hear Shchedryk in another language – in Warsaw, Berlin, London, New York, Toronto and many other cities and countries. And someone will meet in captivity this Christmas.

“Let them not forget that we are also coming for our people, we will return freedom to all Ukrainian men and women.

“Wherever we are, we will be together today. We make a wish. One for all. And we will feel joy. One for all. And we will understand the truth. One for all.’

Zelensky also shared a message on Telegram on Saturday condemning the latest Russian attack.

He called the attack “terror … killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.”

“It’s the real life of Ukraine… The world needs to see and understand the absolute evil we are fighting against,” he said.

Sixty-six cars caught fire in a residential area of ​​the city due to the shelling, the emergency services said.

AFP journalists on the scene saw several bodies lying on the ground, including a man killed in his car near the market

The fires were extinguished after 40 minutes, but the number of dead and injured was still “assessed,” they said on Telegram.

Earlier on Christmas Eve, Russian state media released their own bizarre video message, warning freezing Europeans that next year they will be reduced to eating their pets if they continue to support Ukraine.

It comes after Putin finally called his vicious invasion of Ukraine a “war,” breaking his own law against the use of the word.

Previously, the Russian tyrant had always labeled the bloody ten-month conflict as a “special military operation” and banned any reference to the true nature of his barbaric campaign.

Thousands of Russians have been punished, some imprisoned and others fined, for describing the invasion as a “war” – and now opposition leaders are demanding that Putin receive the same treatment.

Speaking to journalists, Putin said: “Our goal is not to unwind this flywheel of a military conflict, but on the contrary to end this war.

“This is what we strive for and will strive for.”

His remarks seemed to indicate a desire to end the conflict, but Ukraine and its Russian enemies fear it is a ruse.

Much of Ukraine has been left without heating or power in freezing temperatures after Moscow began focusing on electricity and water systems nearly two months ago.

The UN human rights chief has warned that the campaign has inflicted “extreme hardship” on Ukrainians this winter, and has also condemned likely war crimes committed by Russian forces.