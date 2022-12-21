Zelensky arrives in Washington to meet Biden

Zelensky’s visit is a public relations masterpiece for the former comedian-turned-politician, and comes as members of the new Republican House have begun advocating for the US to spend more money to secure its own borders in instead of defending that of Ukraine. The US has so far spent $20 billion in security aid to help Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began in February. An American Patriot missile is launched during an annual exercise in Taiwan. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the US to direct its defense systems so that Ukraine can repel Russian airstrikes. Credit:AP But with Republicans taking control of the House of Representatives on January 3 while Democrats retain the Senate, the political landscape is much less certain. For example, on Tuesday, far-right Republican Lauren Boebert posted on Twitter: “In case you haven’t heard, our government wants to send another $47 billion to Ukraine. Yes really.”

And ahead of the November midterm elections, Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who will likely replace Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House, also noted a future shift. Punchbowl News: “I think people are in a recession and are not going to write a blank check to Ukraine. They just don’t.” Zelensky’s trip to Washington came a day after he made a similarly daring journey to the city of Bakhmut in the disputed Ukrainian province of Donetsk, where he praised Ukrainian troops for their “courage, resilience and strength”. Biden and Zelensky have spoken on the phone numerous times, but have not met in person since the beginning of the war. According to a senior source, the invitation to come to Washington on December 11 was issued by Biden during a call. Addressing Congress for the first time via video link in March, Ukraine’s president gave an impassioned speech in which he played a graphic video of war wounded and dead, evoked parallels to the September 11 attacks and bombing of Pearl Harbor, and members begged for immediate help. “And as the leader of my nation, I turn to President Biden. You are the leader of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. To be the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace,” he said at the time.