Zelenksy is praised for speech in Congress and told he speaks better English than Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Congress on Wednesday was well received by Americans on social media, many of whom noted how well he spoke English.

Some also compared the way the non-native English speaker spoke to that of their own president, Joe Biden.

Podcast host Gerry Callahan wrote, “He speaks better English than our president. And our vice president. And our Speaker of the House,” also an attack on the eloquence of Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi.

Callahan also took aim at Pennsylvania senator-elect John Fetterman, suggesting that Zelensky’s military-inspired khaki clothing was superior to Fetterman’s famously relaxed workwear.

Earlier this month, Fetterman’s own wife scoffed at The New York Times’ decision to name Fetterman as one of the most stylish people of 2022, calling for a “recount.”

On Tucker Carlson’s show on Wednesday night, he said Zelenksy’s wartime outfit made him look like the “manager of a strip club demanding money.”

CNN’s Global Affairs analyst also praised the speech, considering how Zelenksy’s visit to Washington could have appeared to Putin.

She said, “This speech, this venue, this bipartisan applause, are all, no doubt, in Putin’s skin. The chef’s kiss? That Zelensky masterfully delivers it in English.’

Kyle Poen, Students for Life regional coordinator, made a similar comment: “Zelensky, with English far from his primary language, is a better speaker than Biden.”

Dillon Thomas, a CBS journalist, said, “I know Americans who get paid to speak English every day on TV and still have problems.”