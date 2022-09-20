Zdeno Chara retires from hockey after 25 seasons, signing a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins

Zdeno Chara, the tallest player in NHL history, the oldest player in the league and a Stanley Cup champion in 2011, has officially announced his retirement from playing.

Chara signed a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, allowing him to retire with the club he spent the majority of his career with.

He was the Bruins’ captain from 2006 until 2020, when he signed with the Washington Capitals in free agency.

Chara won the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defensive player in 2009 and made five of his six All-Star appearances wearing the spoked B.

During his time in Boston, Chara went to the Stanley Cup playoffs 10 times. He led the team to three Stanley Cup Finals and won the 2011 Cup in seven games over the Vancouver Canucks.

“After 25 seasons of professional hockey, 1,680 NHL regular season games, 200 Stanley Cup Playoff games and hundreds of international games, I am proud to announce my decision to retire from the National Hockey League,” Chara wrote on Instagram.

‘In doing so, I am honored to return to TD Garden today to sign a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins and officially end my career with the team that has meant so much to me and my family.

‘There are so many people who have helped contribute to my success, including all of you, and I look forward to thanking everyone properly this afternoon. Thank you, Big Zee.’

In his retirement speech, Chara thanked coaches, scouts from the past, the four teams he played for, the Boston media, his family and many others.

‘When I started playing hockey, I never would have imagined being part of the NHL or being part of the Boston Bruins organization and winning the Stanley Cup or earning [the] Norris Trophy or Mark Messier Award. Or even have the privilege of seeing my name next to many NHL records.

‘I know I can walk away from the game with gratitude, honor and pride… I’m not walking away from the game completely, but now it’s time for me to walk alongside my family. My family and I are proud to call Boston our home. It is the team and the city that we hold close to our hearts.’

A number of Bruins executives commented on Chara’s retirement.

‘He was a great mentor, a great person, a great friend. I am grateful for his friendship and all that he meant to the Boston Bruins organization, former teammate and current captain Patrice Bergeron told the media.

‘I would find it hard to believe that he won’t be [in the Hockey Hall of Fame],’ said team president and Hockey Hall of Famer Cam Neely.

Speaking about any future involvement with the team, Neely said, ‘Having Zdeno around in any capacity would be a huge boost for the franchise.’

Neely also said Chara is the last person to wear No. 33 for the Bruins and promised his name would soon be in the hallowed rafters at TD Garden.

All his former teams congratulated on social media. The Ottawa Senators sent a note of thanks, saying, “Congratulations on a great career and thanks for your time with the #Sens!”

Washington, the team he spent the least time with, wrote: ‘It was a pleasure and an honor to have you in the district and to be a part of your incredible career. Good luck with your retirement, Store Zee!’

The Islanders – the team he last took the ice with and the one that drafted him – said: ‘Thank you for everything you’ve done in the blue and orange. There will be only one ‘Big Zee’. ‘

Known more for his ability to keep the puck out of the net than put it in, Chara still scored 237 goals and added 523 assists for 750 points in 1,880 regular-season and playoff games.

His 1,680 games played in the regular season is a record for a defenseman. He is a candidate for the Hockey Hall of Fame based not only on his consistency, but also his stature in the game from Slovakia to North America.

Chara also holds records for most Game 7 playoff appearances in NHL history, as well as holding records for being the tallest person in league history and having the hardest shot in league history.

Chara was the second European captain to win the Cup, after Sweden’s Nicklas Lidstrom with Detroit.

Chara was drafted by the Islanders in the third round in 1996, playing his first four seasons on Long Island before being traded to the Senators.

Boston, who signed him in 2006, remains one of the most influential free agency signings in the 17 years of the NHL’s salary cap era. He filled a captain vacancy left after the Bruins traded Joe Thornton to the San Jose Sharks during the 2004–05 season.

Chara first reached the Stanley Cup Finals with the team in 2011 after their first round with the Montreal Canadiens and the Eastern Conference Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning both went to seven games.

The Cup final against the Canucks proved to be an even more difficult task, with Vancouver having won the President’s Trophy as the league’s best regular season team that year. A Game 7 win by the Bruins saw Chara lift the trophy for the first and only time. That victory gave Boston its first Stanley Cup since 1972, their first in 39 years.

In 2013, the Bruins once again reached the final against the Chicago Blackhawks. Chara had a goal and three assists in that series, in which Boston fell to the Blackhawks in six games.

The 2019 Stanley Cup Final was the last time the Bruins played for arguably the most difficult trophy to win in North American sports. They played against St. Louis Blues in a rematch of the 1970 Stanley Cup Final – one in which Boston won and went on to win their third Cup.

Chara suffered a broken jaw in game four of the Cup final, but within 72 hours he had wires in his mouth and a full face shield on his helmet, a heroic example of leadership in the sport.

“I visited him after he broke his jaw in the ’19 playoffs in the hospital and he tells me he’s playing Game 5…to me it just showed everything about Zdeno — not just the toughness, but the commitment,” Neely recalled .

The Bruins lost that series on home ice to the Blues in Game 7. In the post-expansion era, Boston has never won the Stanley Cup when they have home-ice advantage.

After the COVID-shortened 2019–20 season, Bruins GM Don Sweeney did not commit to a full-time role for Chara, and he left in free agency for the Washington Capitals. Coincidentally, the Capitals played the Bruins in the first round of the playoffs – with Boston winning in five games.

He joined his original team – the Islanders – for the 2021–22 season and scored in his last game on April 29, 2022 against the Lightning.