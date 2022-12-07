Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Home » ZC to launch six-team T10 tournament in March 2023
SportsSports

ZC to launch six-team T10 tournament in March 2023

written by Merry
Zimbabwe Cricket have announced their first private franchise competition, a T10 tournament, which has been set up with Mulk International – the founding company of the Abu Dhabi T10. The six-team tournament will take place in March 2023 and will be the Zim Afro T10. The Abu Dhabi T10 has been played since 2017 and has just completed its sixth season.

“We are delighted to announce the introduction of Zimbabwe’s own franchise-based T10 competition, a powerful format that we believe is exactly what our changing, fast-paced world needs right now,” said Tavengwa Mukuhlani, ZC Chairman .

ZC is hopeful that the tournament will attract top players from around the world, more than a decade after they last dipped their toes into signing big names with the Stanbic T20. The league featured 20 foreign names, including Chris Gayle and Shaun Tait, in Zimbabwe’s five domestic teams and had a main sponsor, but was owned and run by ZC. It was played for three seasons before Stanbic’s withdrawal and since then Zimbabwe’s domestic leagues have been played without much fanfare, and sometimes not at all.
In a country beset by economic woes, Zimbabwean cricket is not exempt and the game has struggled through a massive debt crisis, a temporary ban on its administration at the ICC and some of its biggest names (Heath Streak and Brendan Taylor) banned for their involvement in corruption. But the sport seems to be finding its way after Zimbabwe’s men’s team reached the Super 12s of the most recent T20 World Cup and their women’s team narrowly missed qualifying for the 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

With more international matches on the horizon, Zimbabwe is also looking to play in the lucrative league structure and with neighbors South Africa launching a full IPL T20 competition, the SA20, they have entered the T10 market. Participating franchises, player auction dates, fixtures and other details will be announced at a later date, with the tournament starting March 29, 2023.

