ZC to launch six-team T10 tournament in March 2023

Zimbabwe Cricket have announced their first private franchise competition, a T10 tournament, which has been set up with Mulk International – the founding company of the Abu Dhabi T10. The six-team tournament will take place in March 2023 and will be the Zim Afro T10. The Abu Dhabi T10 has been played since 2017 and has just completed its sixth season.
“We are delighted to announce the introduction of Zimbabwe’s own franchise-based T10 competition, a powerful format that we believe is exactly what our changing, fast-paced world needs right now,” said Tavengwa Mukuhlani, ZC Chairman .
With more international matches on the horizon, Zimbabwe is also looking to play in the lucrative league structure and with neighbors South Africa launching a full IPL T20 competition, the SA20, they have entered the T10 market. Participating franchises, player auction dates, fixtures and other details will be announced at a later date, with the tournament starting March 29, 2023.