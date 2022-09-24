Zayn Malik UNFOLLOWS ex Gigi Hadid amid the model’s rumored romance with Leonardo DiCaprio

Zayn Malik recently unfollowed Gigi Hadid on Instagram amid her rumors of a romance with Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio, 47.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter now only follows 24 people on his account, about half of whom are fan accounts dedicated to himself ELLE.

As of now, 27-year-old Hadid is still following Malik, who is the father of her now two-year-old daughter Khai.

Hadid recently extended an olive branch to her former flam via Instagram earlier this week when she posted a birthday tribute to their daughter.

She tagged the Pillowtalk singer in a photo of Khai’s birthday cake.

Hadid captioned the snap, “Our little angel turned 2 today.”

The model also shared a rare photo of Khai in a pink dress next to her cake and praised ‘baba’ Zayn for giving her ‘the best party’.

The cake from Carlo’s Bakery featured Peppa Pig characters made from fondant and icing.

Hadid also shared a photo of herself wearing red and white face paint as she celebrated Khai’s special day.

During the celebration there were flower arrangements made of pink and green balloons.

Guest was given small gift bags with ‘Khai’s 2nd Birthday’ written on them in orange graffiti letters.

It is alleged that the couple’s split stemmed from ‘tension’ caused by Zayn accusing Gigi’s mother Yolanda of leaking the news of their pregnancy in 2020, leading to the altercation with the Real Housewives star claiming Zayn beat her. .

Zayn refused her allegations, stating that their exchange was just “harsh words.”

The source added: ‘They co-parent. Yolanda is obviously very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.’

A source told The sun: ‘The tension really started between Yolanda and Zayn last year when he suspected she was the one who leaked their pregnancy news in the first place.

“They were so grateful for that privacy and very upset when it came out. Zayn is a very, very private person and as he goes out with him, Gigi has also become a lot more private.”

The source added that Zayn had “clashes” with Yolanda because she doesn’t “feel the same sense of privacy he does.”

Romance? The message about Khai’s birthday came after Gigi was pictured at a party in New York City earlier this month getting close to Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 47-year-old actor was pictured alongside the model for the first time since news of their reported romance, in exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

The pairing appears to be the first time the Oscar winner has ever dated a woman over 25, and Gigi is also said to be the first woman he’s dated who is a mother.

After the new photos leaked, a source close to the couple said they were “taking it easy” while dating, according to Page Six.

The source went on to say that the couple has only been out together and also hung out in groups, with the couple not yet calling themselves “exclusive.”

The person added: “[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in and out of relationships. It doesn’t jump around when plugging in. They take it easy.’