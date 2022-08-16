Zayn Malik sings One Direction song… seven years after leaving the boy band due to ‘stress’

Zayn Malik shared a beautiful acapella version of himself singing Night Changes, from One Direction’s fourth studio album, on his Instagram account Monday night.

Seven years after parting ways with his one of the best-selling boy bands of all time due to “some private time out of the spotlight” in 2015, the 29-year-old singer sent fans into a frenzy when he shared a video of himself singing the coming- of age song ballad.

In a black-and-white music video, supermodel Gigi Hadid’s ex-boyfriend can be seen singing soulfully as he shakes a bandana and overalls.

Showing off his rich singing, the father showed off his tattoo on the sleeve, which included a yin-yang sign on his left wrist, a checkered flag and a lotus flower.

Directioners were quick to flood his comment section with supportive messages, with many gushing their ears “blessed” after listening to the rendition.

“Zayn singing 1d songs in 2022 is literally the best thing that could ever happen,” another raved, while others noted that he had recently uploaded footage of himself singing One Direction’s 2013 hit You & I.

Another follower joked, “If I got a nickel for every time Zayn sang a one-way song in 2022, I’d have two nickels.” that’s not much, but it’s weird that it happened twice.’

In his first book, an autobiography titled Zayn, released in 2016, he reflected on his decision to leave One Direction.

“I was in a bad position for a while and couldn’t see myself getting out of it unless I changed something,” he writes. ‘My relationship with my’ [ex] fiancé Perrie [Edwards] broke down. To make matters worse, there were so many crazy stories about us in the newspapers.’

Due to the pressure he felt from the increasing media attention to his previous relationship, he said he “just wanted to disappear for a while.”

The singer adds that he eventually made the decision to leave during a One Direction concert in Hong Kong.

“I wasn’t going to spend another minute doing something that made me sick and didn’t believe in anymore,” he explained.

“I didn’t see that I could give or gain anything by staying,” he recalls. “It wasn’t worth it.

He continued: “The memory of that night is kind of a blur. I was in f******g bits, but I finally came to the realization that something deep down I already knew and had known for a long time. I left the band and went home.’

Zayn left One Direction in March 2015 in a move that stunned the legion of admiring admirers the group had amassed since they rose to fame on the X Factor in 2010.

At the time, he released his shock saying, “I must do what feels right in my heart. I’m leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who can relax and have some private time out of the spotlight.”

The Bradford-born singer, who has since had massive solo success, sheds light on some of the issues that led to his departure — the most shocking being his eating disorder.

He wrote in the book: ‘When I look back at images of myself from around November 2014, I see how sick I was. Something I’ve never talked about publicly but have come to terms with since leaving the band is that I suffered from an eating disorder.

It wasn’t that I was worried about my weight or anything, I would just go days – sometimes two or three days in a row – without eating anything. It got pretty serious, although I didn’t recognize it for what it was at the time.’

Zayn has been somewhat confused since leaving the band, as he also suffers from an anxiety disorder, which hindered his solo work and caused him to cancel gigs over the years.