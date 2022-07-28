Zayn Malik shares rare Instagram photo as he shows off new pink hair

Zayn Malik was back on Instagram on Wednesday night when he shared a rare photo of himself.

The ex One Direction star, 29, shared a look at his new partnership with sustainable sunglasses brand Arnette, before uploading a brooding selfie.

The singer, who boasts 46 million followers, flaunted new pink locks and received a flurry of excited reactions from fans.

New Look: Zayn Malik was back on Instagram Wednesday night, when he shared a rare photo of himself showing off his new pink hair

Zayn posed in a white vest showing off his extensive tattoo collection, as he bent his new pink-toned locks toward the camera.

The former boy bander proved he hadn’t lost his appeal with his loyal fans when followers rushed to compliment him on his new look.

The star has been out of the spotlight in recent months, but his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid shared a glimpse of the star on her own Father’s Day Instagram account last month.

The cover model shared a rare but sweet photo of her daughter, Khai, 22 months, with her ex-partner.

Change: Zayn’s latest selfie from July 17 showed him with his natural black locks

There were no faces in the photo of daddy and daughter playing on the floor in a post tagged “and to Khai’s baba” on her Instagram stories.

The couple had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years before breaking up permanently in 2021 after the former One Direction singer was accused of pushing Gigi’s mother Yolanda, 58, against a dresser and beating her in the model’s New York City. apartment.

The Mind Of Mine singer denied the allegations, but said he would not contest four charges of harassment in order to get probation and create what he called “a peaceful family environment where I can co-parent my daughter on a way she earns.’

Gigi and Zayn are said to be on good terms after their split as they face the challenges of co-parenting their daughter.

Sweet: Zayn stayed away from the spotlight, but his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid shared a glimpse of the star and daughter Khai on her own Insta on the occasion of Father’s Day last month

The Vogue cover girl, 27, and Zayn are reportedly in a “loving and caring relationship despite being apart.” Us Weekly.

A source recently circulated that the former couple “don’t hate each other” and are “doing their best” to make co-parenting work.

The source revealed that the couple – who called it quits in October 2021 – are making efforts to ensure that Khai gets enough time with both parents.

“They don’t live together, but Zayn often visits Gigi and Khai at the Pennsylvania ranch when they’re there. They like to be far away from the city because it is safer, quieter and more exclusive there.’

On good terms: Gigi and Zayn are reportedly on good terms and reportedly have a “loving and caring relationship despite being apart”; Pictured in 2017 in New York

Farm Life: “They don’t live together, but Zayn often visits Gigi and Khai on the Pennsylvania ranch when they’re there. They like to spend time away from the city because it’s safer, quieter and more exclusive’

The insider added that while “co-parenting comes with certain challenges and ups and downs,” they want to make sure their daughter is still “very much a part” of Zayn’s life.

The source further stated that Gigi is a “very practical mom” and enjoys bringing Khai to the set “when she can.”

However, she often chooses to leave the little one at home to “protect her daughter from the public and paparazzi, which is why she rarely posts [on social media] about her.’