Zara Tindall walks the course during day one of the Burghley Horse Trials

Zara Tindall appeared in good spirits as she attended the first day of the Burghley Horse Trials this morning.

The Queen’s 41-year-old granddaughter looked relaxed as she walked the cross-country track in Stamford, Lincolnshire, where she entered her Class Affair horse for the event.

Princess Anne’s daughter, who is also an Olympic silver medalist, seemed in her element as she strolled the grounds with a dog.

Equestrian Zara kept it casual and wore a navy blue T-shirt, dark blue pants and green boots as she led the pet.

The mother of three had her blond locks tied up and adorned with tortoiseshell sunglasses and a navy blue cap.

Taking place at Burghley House, Stamford, Lincolnshire, the Burghley Horse Trials officially begin today and end on Sunday, September 4.

The Trials are one of the last events of the summer social scene and often draw large crowds.

Zara, who won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics as part of the British equestrian team, will compete in the event in the coming days.

She will no doubt try to replicate the success of the Chatsworth Horse Trials in May when she won the advanced class at Class Affair.

During the Chatsworth Trials, Zara’s husband, ex-rugby player Mike Tindall, sent royal fans wild with a sweet tribute to his wife, which he posted on Instagram.

Under a video of Zara riding Class Affair, he wrote: ‘I love seeing my sports idol doing her thing outside the golf arena!!! It’s a big year ahead.’

He alluded to the fact that his wife had also taken up golf, albeit at a more recreational level than horseback riding.

Over the next four days, Mike will likely be cheering on his wife again, along with the three children they share, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and one-year-old Lucas.

While pregnant with each of her children, loving mother Zara put her horse riding career on hold.

But now she passes on her love of horses to her children, as the Queen’s great-granddaughter, Mia, began riding lessons at a young age.