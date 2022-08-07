Zara Tindall beams as her son Lucas, one, pets a horse at eventing festival at Gatcombe Park

Zara Tindall smiled broadly as her one-year-old son Lucas petted a horse as the family enjoyed a day out at the Festival of British Eventing in Gatcombe Park today.

The Queen’s granddaughter, 41, an avid equestrian, was seen holding baby Lucas, who grabbed the horse’s reins in his hands and tried to pat the horse’s nose.

The sweet moment happened on the third day of the prestigious event, which is being held at Princess Royal’s estate in Gloucestershire.

The mother of three, who took part in the event, and her youngest son not only seemed to share a love for horses, they also shared an outfit, both in navy blue tops and cropped denim shorts.

Taking the reins: The Queen’s great-grandson was seen holding the reins of a horse and patting his nose as Mother Zara watched

Zara, the Queen’s granddaughter, was then spotted enjoying some peace and bonding with her youngest child

Born in March 2020, Lucas soaked up the sun during the prestigious event at his grandmother Princess Anne’s estate

A natural born: love for horses runs strong in the family, with Princess Anne competing in equestrian events during the 1976 Montreal Olympics

Like mother, like son: The couple wore matching outfits over jeans and navy blue polo shirts

The horse game is over: Zara finally carries the entranced toddler in her arms

She is then seen trying to check her phone as the youngster deliberately pulls on her arm

The annual event, attended by members of the Tindall family in recent days, hosts a range of activities, including dressage, show jumping and various cross-country stages.

Now in its 28th year, it takes place on a course designed by Princess Anne herself – also an avid equestrian and horse enthusiast.

Not only Zara and Lucas enjoyed the show today: Zara’s eldest daughter Mia, eight, who is now 22nd in the line of succession to the British throne, was also spotted at the event.

Dressed again in a matching outfit, the youngster was seen enjoying a bag of large cotton candy.

When she was eight, Mia was spotted enjoying a large bag of cotton candy away from her younger brother

In the moment: While some were there for the equestrian events, Mia had her mind on other things

Tindall’s eldest child, holding a pink pencil case, intended to devour the entire bag

Today is the third day that the family has appeared at the event. Yesterday Zara’s husband Mike Tindall had his hands full looking after the couple’s children.

The former England rugby player, 43, attended the event along with his two daughters Mia and Lena, four, plus son Lucas. They were also joined by a casually dressed Princess Anne, 71.

And on the first day of the event, it was Mia who took center stage, with the youngster caught having fun while enjoying an ice cream and attending the fair.

Daddy’s little boy! Mike Tindall appeared in excellent spirits as he joined his one-year-old son Lucas (pictured together) and his mother-in-law Princess Anne at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park

On day two of the event, Mike Tindall was on duty for his three children (pictured above with Lucas, one)

Don’t forget the middle child: Lena, age four, also got in on the action

A casually dressed Princess Anne enjoyed time with her youngest grandchild, although they seemed to want to go in different directions

Mia Tindall cooled off with an ice cream cone as she enjoyed the first day of the prestigious event last week

Recently, the little girl was spotted at a charity football match.