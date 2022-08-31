Zara Tindall barely breaks a sweat as she runs with Class Affair ahead of the Burghley Horse Trials

<!–

Zara Tindall looked in her element today as she trotted with her horse at the start of the Burghley Horse Trials.

Princess Anne’s daughter, who is also an Olympic silver medalist, barely looked as she led her gelding, Class Affair, to a veterinary check-up.

Equestrian Zara, 41, wore a light blue button-up blazer, dark blue skinny jeans and black ankle boots as she led her horse.

Zara Tindall, 41, presented her gelding Class Affair for the Burghley Horse Trials at Burghley House, Stamford, Lincolnshire, September 1-4

The Queen’s granddaughter and Olympic silver medalist looked cool as a cucumber as she trotted along with Class Affair for his inspection

The queen’s granddaughter had her blond locks tied in a ponytail and adorned with tortoiseshell sunglasses.

The Burghley Horse Trials, taking place at Burghley House, Stamford, Lincolnshire, officially begin tomorrow and end on Sunday, September 4.

The Trials are one of the last events of the summer social scene and often draw large crowds.

Zara, who won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics as part of the British equestrian team, will compete in the event in the coming days.

She will no doubt try to replicate the success of the Chatsworth Horse Trials in May when she won the advanced class at Class Affair.

Mum of three Zara looked chic in a powder blue blazer and skinny jeans with ankle boots, paired with tortoiseshell sunglasses

During the Chatsworth Trials, Zara’s husband, ex-rugby player Mike Tindall, sent royal fans wild with a sweet tribute to his wife, which he posted on Instagram.

Under a video of Zara riding Class Affair, he wrote: ‘I love seeing my sports idol doing her thing outside the golf arena!!! It’s a big year ahead of us.’

He alluded to the fact that his wife had also taken up golf, albeit at a more recreational level than horseback riding.

Over the next four days, Mike will likely be cheering on his wife again, along with the three children they share, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and one-year-old Lucas.

While pregnant with each of her children, loving mother Zara put her horse riding career on hold.

But now she passes on her love of horses to her children, as Queen Mia’s great-granddaughter began taking riding lessons at a young age.