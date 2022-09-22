Zara McDonald and Michelle Andrews celebrate 50million downloads of Shameless

Zara McDonald and Michelle Andrews’ popular podcast Shameless has just hit an incredible 50 million download milestone.

The duo shared their success with their followers on Monday alongside a series of photos documenting their journey from their 2018 debut.

“Celebrating 50 million Shameless downloads,” they wrote on their Shameless Podcast Instagram page alongside a group photo of their team.

Zara McDonald, 28, (left) and Michelle Andrews, 28, (right) popular podcast Shameless just hit an incredible 50 million download milestone

They continued: “It’s been four wild years, all the way from Zara’s parents’ home office to our own pod studio and space in The Commons.

“It feels like it was just yesterday when we took selfies with a team of two where the microphones are clearly not plugged in,” they continued.

“Super grateful to everyone who contributed to the 50 mill, and of course to the six legends who come to our office every week and make this job really damn fun.”

Last year they revealed to the Herald Sun the secret behind the success of their show, which had quickly become one of Australia’s most popular podcasts.

“We’ve had to create a relationship where we can be brutally honest and have no personal attachment to our differences,” explains Zara, 28.

“It’s a unique bond that you really have to cherish and be very respectful of. It’s quite difficult to do; I don’t know many people who could. And I have no other similar relationship in my life.”

“Taking a moment to celebrate 50 million Shameless downloads,” they wrote on their Shameless Podcast Instagram page alongside a group photo of their team

Michelle, 28, added: ‘We talk all day, every day. We love to talk and we have since we met. We are really good friends. I think our friendship is the heart of the show. We love each other’s company.’

Shameless had 10 million downloads by the end of 2019 and often tops the Society & Culture charts.

Since the launch of Shameless in 2018, Zara and Michelle have published their own book, The Space Between, about the struggles and realities of being in their twenties.

Despite their success, the pair faced competition from Brittney Hockley and Laura Byrne’s similar podcast, Life Uncut, in the past year.

Life Uncut recently reached 10 million total downloads in less than two years, often beating Shameless on the charts these days.

“I am speechless, stunned and so incredibly humiliated by everyone who has listened, messaged, cried and laughed along with this little podcast Brittany and I made in my bedroom,” Laura wrote on Instagram after reaching the milestone .