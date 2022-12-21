Zara McDermott wows in busty swimsuit as she hits the beach in Barbados with boyfriend Sam Thompson

Zara McDermott showed off her jaw-dropping cleavage as she hit the beach in Barbados with boyfriend Sam Thompson on Monday.

The Love Island star, 26, slipped into a plunging floral swimsuit that showed off her figure as she made the most of the sun on the last day of their sun-soaked journey.

The couple were heading to Barbados for a short Christmas break, staying on the beautiful island for four days before flying home later on Monday evening.

Zara showed off her ample cleavage in the swimsuit’s plunging neckline which was decorated with a pretty floral pattern.

She completed the look with a large fedora hat and walked barefoot in the sand as Sam held onto her flip flops and Prada beach bag.

Former Made In Chelsea star Sam, 30, meanwhile went shirtless in blue board shorts and wasn’t without his trusty Crocs for the beach trip.

The couple decided to go on a snorkeling expedition and met a guide on the beach before boarding a glass-bottomed boat to head out to sea.

Zara seemed to be having the trip of a lifetime as she took in the breathtaking view from a viewing platform before diving into the sea to take in the marine life of Barbados.

On Instagram, Sam revealed Monday morning that they were getting ready to go home — and Zara wasn’t happy about the idea.

He said, ‘Last day, home tonight. It’s been short. Furious, cried over her pancakes at breakfast this morning. Zara chimed in: “I never really want to leave, I’m so sad.”

It comes after Sam played a prank on his Instagram followers by pretending to propose to his girlfriend during the trip.

He posted a video to his page that started with a picture of him and the Love Island star kissing.

Over the top he had written ‘SHE SAID YES!!!’ hinting that he had asked the question.

But the video abruptly cut short as the pair did a TikTok dance together, with Sam writing, “…to do a TikTok dance with me.”

His followers and famous friends immediately rushed to the comments to offer their congratulations, without watching the full video.

Jeremy Lynch wrote, “Congratulations to both of you,” while one fan commented, “Honestly, I thought you proposed!!!!”

Another follower lamented, “why are you teasing the world like this!!!!!”

Sam later captioned the video, “Happiest day of my life….. When she finally does a tiktok to me” to give the game away.

He also posted a selfie of him and Zara, writing, “Engagement jokes aside, it’s only been a few days but Barbados definitely has our hearts. I haven’t stopped smiling since we got here.”

It’s a far cry from the first day of the trip, when Sam fell ill after Zara explained he had a ‘dodgy Nandos at the airport’.

The former Celebs Go Dating star required an injection in his bum to help with the illness, with his girlfriend there to capture the moment.

Zara posted a collection of photos on Instagram from the start of the holiday, including Sam’s injection, writing, “Barbados day 1!!! checked into THE most beautiful hotel ever, walked along the beach and ate delicious pancakes.

‘Unfortunately Sam can’t say the same… he ate a dodgy Nandos at the airport yesterday and has been paying the price ever since and, as any good girlfriend would, I called the doctor and took pictures of him in a compromising position getting an ass shot.

“He was starting to feel better so I asked him to take some pictures of me in my new dress… he said yes and then conveniently omitted to mention that my lovely M&S knickers were on FULL SHOW.

“I wondered why I was getting weird looks all over the beach. I had no idea (last slide… fml) never a dull moment.’