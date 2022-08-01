Zara McDermott struggles to get a dress over her peachy derrière while dressed in a yellow bikini

She has an enviable physique.

And on Sunday, Zara McDermott, 25, showed off her bronzed body in a yellow bikini as she struggled to get a tight dress over her bum.

Her boyfriend Sam Thompson, 30, took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video of the former Love Islander trying to fit into the green halterneck dress and quipped, “Booty problems!”

Booty Troubles: On Sunday, Zara McDermott, 25, showed off her bronzed body in a yellow bikini as she struggled to get a tight dress over her peach-colored derrière

As Zara looked in the mirror as she tried to pull the dress over her curves, Sam filmed her from behind.

‘Have you got any problems there, boo? Well, he’s clearly too small, so… loot problems!’ insisted the Made In Chelsea hunk.

While Zara was determined to get into the dress, Sam told her, “It’s not going to work, it’s not going to fit. You will feel uncomfortable all the time. Take it off.’

After finally admitting defeat, the brunette beauty ran away and looked down on her before choosing another outfit to wear.

Hilarious: Her boyfriend Sam Thompson, 30, took to his Instagram stories where he shared a video of the former Love Islander trying to fit into the green halterneck dress

The struggle is real: As Zara looked in the mirror as she tried to pull the dress up over her curves, Sam filmed her from behind

On Saturday, Zara looked sensational as she and Sam headed out for their first night in Marbella to celebrate her 30th birthday.

The reality personality showed off her gym-cut figure in a cropped red dress, which emphasized her slim waist as she posed for snaps.

Zara’s figure-hugging dress featured a crisscross top and midi skirt, paired with a pair of nude flip-flop style heels.

Wow! On Saturday, Zara looked nothing short of sensational as she revealed they were heading out for their first night in Marbella to celebrate her 30th birthday

Red hot: The reality personality showed off her sporty figure in a cropped red dress, which emphasized her slim waist as she posed for snaps

Beau: Zara is in Spain with her boyfriend Sam to celebrate his 30th birthday

Sam’s older sister Louise, 32, revealed earlier in the day that she would not be attending the holiday for his birthday celebrations.

Referring to her ongoing recovery from PTSD after she nearly died giving birth to her baby boy Leo, Louise wrote: ‘I’m SOOO sad that I’m not traveling to Spain with Sam today before his 30th birthday.

She added: “This year couldn’t have gone any further than I imagined. Literally thought 2022 would be THE ONE.’

Having meticulously documented her struggles with her followers, Louise was recently hospitalized, where she felt “safer” than at home during her recent hospital stay as she could only focus on her own health.