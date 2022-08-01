Zara McDermott slips into a yellow bikini as she hits the beach with Sam Thompson in Marbella

Advertisement

Her ex Adam Collard narrowly missed a place in Monday night’s Love Island final.

And on Sunday, Zara McDermott, 25, slipped into a yellow bikini as she hit the beach with boyfriend Sam Thompson in Marbella, Spain on his 30th birthday trip.

The pair took to the beach feeling a little touchy as Zara showed off her tight frame in the two-piece swimwear set, while a shirtless Sam donned jazzy shorts in the sun.

Cute couple: On Sunday, Zara McDermott, 25, slipped into a yellow bikini as she hit the beach with boyfriend Sam Thompson in Marbella, Spain on his 30th birthday trip

Zara looked phenomenal as she soaked up the sun in the crew neck bikini, which showed off her roomy cleavage and washboard abs.

The former Love Island star wore a stack of pretty bangles and let their long blonde locks hang over her shoulders.

Sam showed off his muscular chest and the tattoos on his arm when he chose to forgo a shirt while enjoying time at the beach in his fun navy printed swim shorts.

Their sunny beach day comes as Zara’s ex Adam Collard, 26, narrowly missed a place in the Love Island final on Sunday night when he and Paige Thorne, 24, were dumped from the villa after a public vote.

Playful: The couple looked closer than ever as they packed their things on the PDA in the sea

Loving life: The pair went to the beach with a little touch of tenderness as Zara showed off her tight frame in the two-piece swimwear set, while a shirtless Sam slipped on jazzy shorts in the sun

Oh my! Zara proved that less is more when she showed off her phenomenal frame in the string bikini

Goodbye: On Sunday night’s episode of Love Island, Zara’s ex Adam Collard, 26, narrowly missed a place in the final when he and Paige Thorne, 24, were dumped from the villa after a public vote

The fitness professional was evicted from the villa along with the paramedic during Sunday’s episode after being voted “the least fit” by their fellow islanders and the public.

The final episode of the ITV dating series takes place on Monday night and will see Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, and Indiyah Pollack and Dami Hope compete to be crowned winners.

Public voting for the ITV2 dating show will take place on the Love Island app, which can be downloaded on Apple devices from the App Store or Google Play.

While Zara and Sam are having fun in Spain, his older sister Louise, 32, revealed over the weekend that she would not be going to the holiday for his birthday celebrations.

Referring to her ongoing recovery from PTSD after she nearly died giving birth to her baby boy Leo, Louise wrote: ‘I’m SOOO sad that I’m not traveling to Spain with Sam today before his 30th birthday.

She added: “This year couldn’t have gone any further than I imagined. Literally thought 2022 would be THE ONE.’

Having meticulously documented her struggles with her followers, Louise was recently hospitalized, where she felt “safer” than at home during her recent hospital stay as she could only focus on her own health.