Zara McDermott puts on a PDA with boyfriend Sam Thompson on his 30th birthday

Zara McDermott has pulled out all the stops to make her Made In Chelsea boyfriend Sam Thompson feel special on his 30th birthday in Marbella on Tuesday.

Influencer Zara, 25, looked stunning in a colorful bandeau bikini, worn with a cream-colored crochet sarong as she took her love out to dinner and gave him lots of passionate kisses.

She wore her dark brown hair in a bun and wore minimal makeup for the beach outing, while Sam wore an open shirt and shorts, purple board shorts and khaki Crocs.

Close:

The pair, along with friends, seemed to be having a great time, with Zara choosing to watch as Sam and a friend indulged in an inflatable boat filled with flying fish.

While Zara and Sam are having fun in Spain, his older sister Louise, 32, revealed over the weekend that she would not be going to the holiday for his birthday celebrations.

Referring to her ongoing recovery from PTSD after she nearly died giving birth to her baby boy Leo, Louise wrote: ‘I’m SOOO sad that I’m not traveling to Spain with Sam today before his 30th birthday.

Up they go!

Wet ‘n’ wild: Sam seemed to be having a great time when he got stuck in water sports

She added: “This year couldn’t have gone any further than I imagined. Literally thought 2022 would be THE ONE.’

Having meticulously documented her struggles with her followers, Louise was recently hospitalized, where she felt “safer” than at home during her recent hospital stay as she could only focus on her own health.

Sam and Zara confirmed their relationship in May 2019, telling OK Magazine that Zara had taken the first step. “She slipped into my DMs. It was great and I’m glad she did,” Sam revealed.

They briefly broke up, but got back together a few months later in November 2020 after Sam forgave Zara for cheating on him.

A source told MailOnline exclusively at the time: “They are definitely back together. This finally happened about two weeks ago. He took her back.’

Sam had previously stated on Made In Chelsea that their 16-month relationship was really over, after revelations that Zara had cheated.