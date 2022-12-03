Zara McDermott is rushed to A&E after feeling ‘excruciating pain’ for a suspected burst cyst

Zara McDermott is rushed to the emergency room for tests and scans after feeling ‘excruciating pain’ in her abdomen due to a suspected burst cyst

Zara McDermott was rushed to the emergency room on Friday evening after “excruciating stomach pain.”

The TV personality, 25, was treated in hospital for what is believed to be a burst cyst in her ovaries and was advised to stay overnight.

She took to social media to share the scary ordeal, assuring fans that she is now resting at home and hoping for a “relaxing weekend.”

Zara posted a selfie from the hospital bed to her 1.7 million followers, looking red as she lay down on the bed.

The former Love Island star described the evening as “eventful” and explained that her boyfriend Sam Thompson rushed her to the medical facility.

She wrote, ‘Wow last night was so eventful! Sam had to rush me to the emergency room because I had excruciating pain in my lower abdomen… felt like it was a bursting cyst in my ovary as I had it before on the other side and it felt very similar .’

Update: Zara later gave an update and then confirmed that her ovary is not twisted, but the doctors did find blood in her abdomen

Supportive: Describing the evening as ‘eventful’, the former Love Island star explained that her boyfriend Sam Thompson rushed her to the medical facility

The star then thanked the medical team who took care of her and continued, “I just want to say that the A&E team was just INCREDIBLE. I was seen so quickly and had all tests and scans within 2 hours of being there.

“They wanted to put me in bed for the night, but after all the pain relief I felt a lot better, so I had a few hours in bed before going back this morning for a few more scans. They want to make sure my ovary is not twisted as I was showing all the symptoms last night. But probably ruptured cyst – which, if you’ve had it before, is excruciating.”

Zara later gave an update and then confirmed that her ovary is not twisted, but the doctors did find blood in her abdomen.

It’s happening again: Zara previously suffered a burst cyst in 2018, explaining at the time, “I threw up about 11 times in a really short period of time, it was ridiculous. I got really worried about what was going on’

Thanks for your messages guys!!! They found blood in my lower abdomen, indicating that it is definitely a burst cyst and nothing else; the good thing is my ovary looks good and not twisted,” she wrote.

Continued: ‘How lucky to have such a great NHS – they were so damn brilliant and I’m going to have a relaxing weekend now.’

An ovarian cyst is a fluid-filled sac that develops on a woman’s ovary. They are very common and usually cause no symptoms unless they burst – which can block blood flow from the ovaries.

Zara previously suffered a ruptured cyst in 2018, explaining at the time: ‘I threw up about 11 times in a really short period of time, it was ridiculous. I started to really worry about what was going on.’