Zara McDermott is in ‘agony’ after having her wisdom teeth removed

She keeps her followers up to date on the pain she’s been having with her wisdom teeth recently.

And Zara McDermott took to Instagram to document the pain she had after undergoing urgent surgery to remove them, which left her extremely swollen on Monday.

The former Love Island star, 25, looked exhausted as she tied a large ice pack to her head as she lay in bed.

She wrote: ‘4 to 5 days after surgery and still terrified! 4am to 7am is the worst time for me.’

Zara’s boyfriend Sam Thompson, however, seemed to have little sympathy for the former reality star when he jumped at the chance to laugh at her after her dentist appointment on Saturday.

Former Made In Chelsea star Sam, 30, took to his Instagram account to collect a collection of clips of Zara looking a little worse for wear after the painful appointment.

The reel showed the reality star picking up Zara from her consultation and looking a little sleepy after the procedure.

The hysterical Sam jokingly added the caption: “Those drugs did her good” as Zara tried her best to speak – but she was unable to do so because her mouth was so swollen.

Zara grew tired of Sam’s antics and lowered the passenger seat as she tried to go to sleep.

As they parked in front of their West London home, Sam filmed himself giggling as his other half slumped into a snooze.

He captioned the hilarious reel: ‘I’ll have what she’s got’ while Zara replied in the comments section: ‘I have 0 memories of this…’ followed by three smiling emojis.

Last week, Zara took to her Instagram Stories to ask her followers for advice when it came to undergoing the dental procedure.

She asked, ‘Has anyone here had their lower wisdom teeth removed/coronectomy?

“I’ve honestly never experienced such pain in my life, or I’ve been naive to think it would all be a breeze… or I’m a wimp, but I’m usually good with pain.

“I get waves where I feel like I’m going to throw up because the pain is so bad. What is your experience?’

Last month, the self-proclaimed ‘workaholic’ gave fans an insight into her highly disciplined day, split into 30-minute segments, as her schedule shared on Instagram.

Zara revealed that she allows herself 15 minutes to check her phone before completing a good skincare routine and making sure she’s always squeezing in a workout.

Next to a selfie, makeup-free Zara lay in bed and asked her followers, “Does someone else just not like to sleep? I sleep because I have to, not because I want to.’

“I don’t get any excitement going to bed because for some reason my brain works best between 10pm and 1am, which means I often send work messages and emails at ridiculous hours, coming up with ideas, etc.

“But at the same time, I want to go to sleep quickly, because tomorrow I have a very disciplined to-do list that I have to check off all,” the Love Island star confessed.

She continued: “I’m already excited that my alarm goes off at 7 in the morning so I can get things done.

‘Am I a workaholic? Could be. Do I like anyone else or am I just a complete madman?’

“I plan my days in 30-minute segments. Every damn day is exhausting, but if I don’t, I get stressed and overwhelmed.’