Zara McDermott displays her impressive physique in a pink bikini in Marbella with beau Sam Thompson

They are on holiday in Spain to celebrate his 30th birthday.

On Thursday, Zara McDermott, 25, showed off her impressive physique in a pink Barbie bikini as she complemented her tan poolside in Marbella with beau Sam Thompson.

The former Love Islander looked sensational in the skinny two-piece swimwear set as he relaxed in the sun.

Zara showed off her lavish assets in the white-trimmed bikini top, with the tie sides of the bikini bottom drawing attention to her perfect curves.

To complement her gorgeous summer look, the reality babe wore a matching pink scrunchie on her wrist and layered with charm bracelets.

Meanwhile, Sam coordinated perfectly with his girlfriend as he sunbathed shirtless in purple and pink sea world print swim shorts.

On Tuesday’s birthday of Made In Chelsea star Sam, Zara shared a montage of videos and photos during their relationship, alongside a heartfelt tribute to her beauty.

She wrote: ‘HAPPY 30th BIRTHDAY❤️ I can’t believe you’re thirty! Our relationship is nonstop laughing, you annoy me (which I wouldn’t have done otherwise), but it’s also supporting each other in every way and being each other’s greatest champion.

“I am so grateful to you every day. Your contagious energy is the most beautiful thing there is. You have this great gift that will light up any room you walk into.

“No matter how bad someone is having a day, you can always make them smile, laugh and forget their worries. You are so nice to every person you meet which is so rare these days.

Hope you enjoy this video of some of our funniest belly laugh moments. I can’t wait to keep laughing with you until we’re old and gray!!!’

Sam and Zara confirmed their relationship in May 2019, telling OK Magazine that Zara had taken the first step. “She slipped into my DMs. It was great and I’m glad she did,” Sam revealed.

They briefly broke up, but got back together a few months later in November 2020 after Sam forgave Zara for cheating on him.

A source told MailOnline exclusively at the time: “They are definitely back together. This finally happened about two weeks ago. He took her back.’

Sam had previously stated on Made In Chelsea that their 16-month relationship was really over, after revelations that Zara had cheated.

