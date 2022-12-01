Zara and Mike Tindall’s Aussie royal visit: The couple attend the VALO Adelaide 500 racing event

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The royal couple Zara and Mike Tindall attended the 500 motorsport race event in Adelaide on Thursday as they began the South Australian leg of their visit to Down Under.

The couple of nearly 20 years was all smiles as they chatted with locals at the event.

Princess Anne’s 41-year-old daughter looked stylish in a printed summer dress as she came to the races with her husband.

Aussie royal visit from Zara and Mike Tindall: Princess Anne’s daughter looked stylish in a print dress as the pair attended the VALO Adelaide 500 race event on Thursday

She accessorized with a few designer shades to hide her face.

The rider let her natural beauty shine through by opting for a neutral makeup palette and omitting her golden locks.

Meanwhile, Mike, 44, wore a gray shirt, blue shorts and a navy cap for the event.

The couple of nearly 20 years was all smiles as they chatted with locals at the event

Princess Anne’s 41-year-old daughter looked stylish in a printed sundress as she was driven through the event in a car

The pair arrived in Adelaide on Thursday ahead of the 500 motorsport race.

The pair mingled with the locals in their casual ensembles and looked excited as they strolled through the airport.

Despite her social status, Zara and her former rugby player husband proved they weren’t too good at catching a commercial flight from Melbourne and also dragged along their own luggage.

The rider let her natural beauty shine through by opting for a neutral makeup palette and omitting her golden locks

It comes after the longtime couple was spotted on the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! wrap party in Queensland on Monday night with barefoot Zara.

She couldn’t stop laughing as she dined with Matt Hancock, Owen Warner and Boy George at the upscale seafood restaurant La Luna Marina Mirage.

Meanwhile, Mike, who was recently eliminated from I’m A Celebrity UK, showed off his post-jungle glow as he donned a vibrant Hawaiian-style tee.