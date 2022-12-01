Home Zara and Mike Tindall’s Aussie royal visit: The couple attend the VALO Adelaide 500 racing event
Categories: Entertainment

Zara and Mike Tindall’s Aussie royal visit: The couple attend the VALO Adelaide 500 racing event

Aussie royal visit from Zara and Mike Tindall: Princess Anne’s daughter looks stylish in a printed dress as the pair attend the VALO Adelaide 500 race event

By Mary Mrad for Daily Mail Australia

published: 11:59, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 11:59, Dec 1, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The royal couple Zara and Mike Tindall attended the 500 motorsport race event in Adelaide on Thursday as they began the South Australian leg of their visit to Down Under.

The couple of nearly 20 years was all smiles as they chatted with locals at the event.

Princess Anne’s 41-year-old daughter looked stylish in a printed summer dress as she came to the races with her husband.

Aussie royal visit from Zara and Mike Tindall: Princess Anne’s daughter looked stylish in a print dress as the pair attended the VALO Adelaide 500 race event on Thursday

She accessorized with a few designer shades to hide her face.

The rider let her natural beauty shine through by opting for a neutral makeup palette and omitting her golden locks.

Related Post
  1. Manifest is back on top! The fourth season created by Netflix has become the streamer’s #1 show

    Manifesto is on top again! The fourth season made by Netflix has become the streamer's…

  2. Kate Ferdinand reveals her stepchildren ‘wind her up’ by playing old TOWIE episodes

    Kate Ferdinand reveals her stepchildren 'wind her up' by playing old TOWIE episodes 'They find…

  3. My new squad! Selena Gomez spotted in Miami with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

    After Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz enjoyed a great Thanksgiving celebration in Miami.The…

Meanwhile, Mike, 44, wore a gray shirt, blue shorts and a navy cap for the event.

The couple of nearly 20 years was all smiles as they chatted with locals at the event

Princess Anne’s 41-year-old daughter looked stylish in a printed sundress as she was driven through the event in a car

The pair arrived in Adelaide on Thursday ahead of the 500 motorsport race.

The pair mingled with the locals in their casual ensembles and looked excited as they strolled through the airport.

Despite her social status, Zara and her former rugby player husband proved they weren’t too good at catching a commercial flight from Melbourne and also dragged along their own luggage.

The rider let her natural beauty shine through by opting for a neutral makeup palette and omitting her golden locks

It comes after the longtime couple was spotted on the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! wrap party in Queensland on Monday night with barefoot Zara.

She couldn’t stop laughing as she dined with Matt Hancock, Owen Warner and Boy George at the upscale seafood restaurant La Luna Marina Mirage.

Meanwhile, Mike, who was recently eliminated from I’m A Celebrity UK, showed off his post-jungle glow as he donned a vibrant Hawaiian-style tee.

Mike, 44, wore a gray shirt, blue shorts and a navy cap for the racing event

Merry

Share
Published by
Merry
Tags: AdelaideattendAussiecoupledaily maileventMikeMike TindallPrincess AnneracingroyalTindallstvshowbizVALOvisitZara
1 day ago

Recent Posts

Pregnant Molly Mae Hague cosies up when she goes out for Christmas shopping in Manchester

It won't be long before she has her first baby with boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury.…

9 mins ago

SDF says no more anti-ISIL operations after Turkish attacks

A Syrian group accusing Turkey of being involved in the November 13 Istanbul bombing has…

13 mins ago

Brittany Higgins was in the hospital for mental health for five days during Bruce Lehrmann’s rape trial.

Journalists were not allowed to report on anything the jury did not hear until the…

22 mins ago

Eufy security cameras transmit data to cloud without consent. This is not the worst part.

Constantly selling the idea of private, secure local storage, Eufy Security has been caught misleading…

29 mins ago

We will see a completely new type of computer, says AI pioneer Geoff Hinton

Conventional digital computers, by prioritizing reliability, have missed out, said Turing Award winner Geoffrey Hinton,…

30 mins ago

In 2023, get ready for the Year of the Yin Water Rabbit!

Your Chinese sign or animal is determined by the year of your birthday. The only…

30 mins ago